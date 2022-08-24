The most beautiful things I have seen are in nature.
The deep garnet and scarlet of ripening sumac, the chalky blue film of big bluestem and the soft pinks and greys of yearling swans are just a few of the most wonderful colors I could never explain in words or writing.
Feathers encapsulate so many of nature’s creations I’m entranced with; wood ducks are so gaudy yet subdued and the head of a bull canvasback is a burnt crimson that’s so soft you have to confirm you’re touching it through sight.
Turkeys are one of the most beautiful animals I’ve ever seen and if that sounds odd chances are you’ve never held one.
I’m in the midst of researching small home options for a local property we have. One of my firm requirements for this structure is its relationship with nature, both in how it functions and crucially, how it appears on the landscape.
On a recent trip to California I traveled through the breathtaking valleys of Montana and discovered an architectural aesthetic I have since fallen in love with.
The style termed as Montana modern blends patinated steel with pleasing combinations of wood and stone – the houses and other structures I observed in these shockingly beautiful meadows and foothills did not detract from nature, but augmented it.
The lines were not gentle but far from harsh and the weatherworn facades conveyed living spaces that instead of conquering the elements had survived them and been granted a continued existence within its realm, at least for a time.
It is my vision to bring this merging of earth and dwelling to our parcel in Otter Tail County, creating my own space of Minnesota modern that is hard to leave and a joy to come home to.
A barn already exists at the site and that is another project I’m truly excited about. The roof has been redone in steel in recent years and it presents a stunning canvas for ideas that will be challenging yet highly rewarding.
Any thoughts or suggestions are more than welcome. I’m far from a carpenter or skilled tradesman, but these are excellent projects to learn these skills. I look forward to sharing the process and journey that will result in not a house, but a home.
