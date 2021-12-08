Many people are dusting off their skis and getting their snowshoes ready for a fun-filled winter. They’re digging out their matching hats and mittens and preparing to enjoy the great, snowy outdoors. It’s time to get out in the winter wonderland!
This makes sense, as you would think that the people who choose to live in Minnesota would have to find something about the winter weather appealing.
Unfortunately, this isn’t so for me. Try as you might, it’s nearly impossible to get me outside in the winter time. I dislike all winter sports except for ice skating. Even then, good luck trying to get me out on a frozen lake. I will only lace up those skates if it means going to a charming, romantic ice rink, preferably in a quaint downtown, donned with Christmas decorations, hot chocolate vendors, twinkly lights and a nearby brewery for a nice drink when the going gets cold.
I’ve tried skiing, both downhill and cross country. No thanks. Snowshoeing is a no-go as well. The miserable fluctuation between freezing cold and hot and sweaty, back to chilly now that I’m sweating, back to grossly warm is infuriating.
Historically, I’ve tried to keep my daily walking habit alive during the winter as well. But, the slipping and sliding and the 10-minute preparation just to get out the door is enough to make me open YouTube, find a home workout and exercise in the mild temperature of my basement.
I’ll pass on sledding. Same thing as skiing and snowshoeing — too sweaty, too cold, too uncomfortable. Not worth it.
I don’t have matching hats and mittens. I have random pairs, collected over the years, that are kept in a safe place in my car for if, and only if, there is ever the emergency when I may have to venture into the freezing outdoors for an extended period of time, which I hope will never happen.
So, for the outdoor enthusiasts, I hope you enjoy the next few months without me. When it comes to winter, I’m a passionate outdoor no-thusiast. I’ll happily wave to you from my window with a cup of hot tea. See you outside in May!
