There is no question that Minnesotans enjoy the outdoors – our 10,000+ lakes, vast forests and rugged bluffs offer an abundance of activities for outdoor enthusiasts of all shapes and sizes. Whether it be hiking, boating, snowmobiling, or fishing – we know how outdoor recreation adds meaning to our lives. However, it also adds significant value across our state’s economy.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released its annual report highlighting the state of our outdoor recreation economy. In Minnesota alone, outdoor recreation contributed $9.9 billion (2.4%) in value added to the state’s GDP and over 91,000 jobs in 2021.
Nationally, the BEA’s report boasts that outdoor recreation generated $862 billion in economic output, accounting for 1.9% of the U.S. GDP in 2021. In addition, it supported over 4.5 million jobs across the country.
This data illuminates what we have always known – outdoor recreation is much more than just a fun pastime. It is a necessity that helps fuel Minnesota’s steady economic growth. At Brunswick Corporation - Lund Boat manufacturing, we have seen firsthand the impact of this growing industry and the importance of preserving access to our public lands and waterways. From restaurants and hotels – to retail and real estate – outdoor recreation creates jobs, generates revenue and promotes a connection to our state’s stunning natural resources. We all have a responsibility to engage in the long-term conversation regarding the upkeep of our waterways, safe and responsible recreation and the overall success of this industry. Today, and for generations to come, outdoor recreation will put a smile on our faces and support the communities we call home.
