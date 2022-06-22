From reading certain Republicans’ tweets, I learned that we all should discuss five-dollar gas prices, not “You Know What.” Okay! Oil prices are up globally, just not high enough to explain what we are paying right now. Our oil companies aren’t drilling or pumping, just profiteering. A Dallas Fed survey of oil company execs had 60% saying they were facing investor pressure to maintain capital discipline as a reason NOT to drill.
As Rep. Katie Porter tweeted: “Oil and gas executives are publicly admitting to price gouging families at the pump. They’ve announced they’re going to use their record profits to buy back stocks — AKA pad Wall Street’s pockets.”
We already had two hearings on gas prices — last October, and this past March! In May, the House passed a bill: H.R. 7688, The Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act. You can view that bill at congress.gov. Every House Republican voted against it. The equivalent Senate bill is still in committee.
The summary reads: “This bill prohibits any person from selling, during a proclaimed energy emergency, a consumer fuel at a price that (1) is unconscionably excessive, and (2) indicates that the seller is exploiting the emergency to increase prices unreasonably. The President may issue a proclamation of such an emergency that specifies the consumer fuel and geographic area covered and how long the proclamation applies.” Enforcement is via the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general. “Civil penalties must be used to provide assistance under the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program.”
Ooh, consumer fuels covers more than gas prices: Electric bills might be covered, too, in case of energy emergencies. (Texas energy boondoggles, anyone?) No wonder Republicans snubbed it; their favorite donors hate it. If you support lower prices at the gas pump and lower electricity bills in energy emergencies, call your Senator in support of this bill!
One of the anti-gouging bill’s authors, Rep. Katie Porter, armed with a whiteboard and her wit, repeatedly cross-examined captains of industry in late October and early March. You can view clips of her grilling oil execs online.
She tweeted October 26, 2021: “Taxpayers spend ~$650 billion to prop up the oil and gas industry each year, but those aren’t the only subsidies our communities pay to Big Oil. The recent major oil leak off the coast of Orange County cost some of our local businesses tens of thousands of dollars.”
Whoa! They have gas and oil drilling licenses on 14 million acres of public land, we subsidize them with billions, and we’re being charged $5 a gallon for gas? What in the Sam Hill is going on? Well, that’s exactly why we had hearings. Katie Porter is on the Oversight committee. She believes in her job, saying oversight is how we know a law is working the way it is supposed to.
“Congress has a duty to verify tax dollars are being spent wisely and as intended.”(rooting out) “..waste, fraud, and abuse in government. I’m urging colleagues to invest in oversight, a key constitutional power that protects tax dollars.”
Rep. Porter found evidence of crimes, too. On May 18 she tweeted: “U.S. Fish and Wildlife refused to allow construction near an endangered river — until the Trump Administration intervened following $241,600 in campaign donations from a developer and his friends.” The Natural Resource Committee has made a criminal referral for bribery.
On May 20, she wrote:
“4 companies control 85% of the beef market
4 companies control 80% of the soy market
3 companies control 78% of the pasta market
3 companies control 72% of the cereal market
These companies hike prices with impunity — especially in uncertain times. We need competition.”
Free markets. Monopolies kill small businesses, stagnate the economy and lead to rising costs of living. Our antitrust enforcement has been plummeting for years, which let monopolies spread and inflict skyrocketing costs on families well beyond the inflation rate. To solve that, Congress must learn what went wrong with our enforcement, then act to repair it. Oversight.
Republicans, well, blocked key votes for nominees to fill five seats on the Federal Reserve Board impeding that board’s ability to fight inflation.
Back to You-Know-What. Everyone who violated the law or their oaths of office should be duly punished. Bigly. That’s not the primary job of the January 6th hearings. These are not trials. Congress can only impeach or expel governmental officials. The DOJ decides to prosecute criminal charges. Civil lawsuits must be brought in court, too. So, what are they? Oversight. What happened? How, Why, Who? Where did the money go? What laws need to be changed, if any, and what must we know to prevent this occurring ever again? The future of our democratic Republic is worth it. Two words: Orderly Transition!