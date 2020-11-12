It’s coming, it happens every year whether we are ready or not. Soon the holiday season will be upon us. I don’t know about you, but for me the Over the River Holiday Festival is what catapults me into the spirit of Christmas. My favorite event is the fireworks, but I find myself anticipating the entire day like a little kid waiting to see Santa. This year the Fergus Falls Downtown Riverfront Council has worked hard to organize a safe and yet exciting day of celebration. While it will look much different than previous years, the council has partnered with community members and we are looking forward to a memorable event. Put it on your calendars as we take a forward glance at our town’s holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 5.
The day starts at 8 a.m. with two hours of commercial-free Christmas music on FM 97.7. Everyone is invited to travel to the municipal airport where we will watch Santa arrive in Fergus Falls at 9 a.m. We don’t want to risk exposing Santa to illness so we will give him plenty of social distance and either observe from our cars or greet him on the community side of the fence line. From the airport we can make our way to downtown for Santa’s toy drop. What’s a toy drop, you may ask. Santa has lots of toys to be given to good boys and girls of all ages. It’s a treasure hunt for gifts from Santa! I know it’s not how he usually delivers presents but explain to the children that we’re in COVID and even Santa has to make some accommodations. Kids will find candy canes with tags attached hidden throughout the downtown area. (Simply go to ffriver.org to download the map to get clues of where to find the treasures.) Tags will be taken to the appropriate merchant in exchange for a gift. Time frames vary depending upon the age of the child. Ages 0-5 hunt from 10-11 a.m., the next age group, 6-12 hunt from noon until 1 p.m. and the older kids, 13-18, kick in from 1-2 p.m. A total of 150 gifts will be divided up between the various age categories, so when they are gone … they are gone. Get a timely start so your treasure hunters have a good chance of finding a magical candy cane.
At 11 a.m. the art and artisan vendors Market will open at 216 W. Lincoln Ave. The Kaddatz Gallery will open for a family art table where all supplies will be furnished for children on a first-come first-served basis. There will be limited numbers at any given time and social distancing and mask wearing are required. At the same time, if there is snow, the Kaddatz is hosting a snowman building competition in Wright Park. All supplies for snowman building have been donated, so all you have to do is dress warm and show up at the park to build the best snowman in town. (Winners will be announced at 5:30 p.m. prior to the fireworks display.) Stores will be open throughout downtown and will feature special sales. Have you been to the new stores and boutiques downtown? My friends and I checked out the new stores last week and returned home with bags of gifts and huge smiles.
And the fun continues. At 2 p.m. you are going to want to turn to YouTube or Facebook for a broadcast of my favorite Christmas production, “It’s a Wonderful Life” sponsored by A Center for the Arts. A family favorite, we try to squeeze it into our Christmas plans every year.
Make sure you take in the Otter Cove Fundraiser Light Display along the horseshoe drive of the Regional Treatment Center (RTC). This display will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 2 through Saturday, Dec. 5. Admission is a free will offering. Numerous businesses have signed up to put together fabulous light displays and Ottertail Power Company is lighting the Kirkbride building. The display will be open from 4-10 p.m. each evening. If you are a business owner and want to get in on the fun, you can contact Otter Cove Children’s Museum for more information.
The community is then invited to gather in their cars behind the RTC for the grand finale of the day. At 5:30 p.m. there will be music, holiday storytelling, and tree lighting. A phenomenal fireworks display will commence at 6 p.m. followed by a drive-in theater style movie showing “Elf.”
I can hardly wait! It’s going to be a truly wonderful day of community coming together to celebrate the holiday season. Many hours of hard work and planning assures you of an Over the River Holiday Festival that will be remembered for years to come, and it’s all free. Over $8,000 has been raised, so all you need to pay for are your purchases at downtown stores and restaurants! One of the things that makes Fergus Falls great is the sense of community we enjoy. So, let’s join together and celebrate at the Over the River Holiday Festival, in Fergus Falls on Saturday, Dec. 5. Tell your family and friends, and let’s make a memory together.
Sue Wilken is a lifelong resident of Fergus Falls. Her column appears in the weekend edition.
