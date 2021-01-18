I read Mr. Ken Harty’s article in the Jan. 9 newspaper and it made me laugh.

After several years of Trump, it sounds like he has had enough.

Where has he been? Trump is the same person he has been since he was giving Obama a hard time about where he was born. He has been a spoiled brat forever. No Mr. Harty, you’re too little too late. You and people like you have blood on your hands. Where were you when it would have made a difference? Don’t come in now in the last few days and pretend like you have had enough. You own your creep!

 

Tommy Stiles

Henning

