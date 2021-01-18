I read Mr. Ken Harty’s article in the Jan. 9 newspaper and it made me laugh.
After several years of Trump, it sounds like he has had enough.
Where has he been? Trump is the same person he has been since he was giving Obama a hard time about where he was born. He has been a spoiled brat forever. No Mr. Harty, you’re too little too late. You and people like you have blood on your hands. Where were you when it would have made a difference? Don’t come in now in the last few days and pretend like you have had enough. You own your creep!
Tommy Stiles
Henning
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.