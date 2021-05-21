Centenarian Harley Oyloe recalls the many players who came to Fergus Falls from around the United States to play for the town team Red Sox in the late 1940s and early 1950s. They not only were great athletes, but also were gifted individuals who had fulfilling careers.
Oyloe and Roland Harlow were the only players from Fergus Falls who were members of the town team Red Sox, winners of the state Class AA baseball title in 1950.
Jim McNulty, second baseman and Red Sox player-manager in 1950, had formerly played in the Brooklyn Dodgers organization.
“Jim was a former Marine from World War II who served during the Battle of Iwo Jima,” said Oyloe, also a military veteran.
McNulty worked the summer of 1950 in Fergus Falls as a part-time employee of the city water and light department, along with playing baseball for the local town team. Other players also had part-time jobs during the summer months.
The caliber of baseball that was played in Fergus Falls during the semi-pro era was amazing. Many of the players were former pros. Others went on to play in the majors after they played for some of the Minnesota teams.
The semi-pro town teams played exhibition games against Northern League teams and beat them regularly.
Playing in Fergus Falls for the Red Sox in 1952 was first baseman Don Herman, son of major league baseball star Babe Herman.
In those days the home baseball infield was located near what today is playground equipment north of Kennedy School and close to Friberg Avenue. The present-day school site, in the 1950s and 1960s, was the location of the West Otter Tail County fairgrounds,
“Don Herman later on lured his father, Babe, into growing orchids,” Oyloe said.
This pursuit led to a business called, “the Orchid Society of Southern California.” The father-son team developed award-winning orchids labeled “Rajah’s Ruby” and “Babe’s Baby.”
“Don later traveled to Japan as part of their award-winning orchid business,” Oyloe added.
In 1953 former major league pitcher Johnny Gee came to Fergus Falls to pitch for the town team Red Sox. He stood 6 feet 9 inches and was the tallest pitcher to ever play in the big leagues until Randy Johnson debuted for the Montreal Expos in 1988.
Johnson stood 6 feet 10 inches and was referred to as “The Big Unit.”
Rudy Regalado was a member of the Fergus Falls Red Sox in 1952, played minor league baseball for Cleveland in 1953 and made it to the major leagues in 1954, playing in the World Series. Regalado had played shortstop for the Fergus Falls Red Sox.
“Our 1950 third baseman Ed Piacentini, a member of our Red Sox state title team, used a different last name, Bernardi, for business purposes,” Oyloe said.
Bernardi is credited with writing two novels. His first book, “The Reluctant Patriot: An Italian Tragedy,” chronicles the courage of individuals during World War II and during what he terms “the vendetta peace” in Italy that followed. “Kill the Devil Twice: An Italian Memoir,” is the sequel to his first book.
Oyloe and Piacentini are the only members of the 1950 Red Sox state title squad still with us.
Dick Durrell, the founder of People Magazine for Time-Life in the 1970s, played summer baseball in the late 1940s for the Fergus Falls Red Sox town team.
John DeWitt, Red Sox left fielder in 1950, enjoyed his college life at Texas A&M University, where he led the Southwest Conference in home runs in the spring of 1949.
The late 1940s and early 1950s were a time when the Kansas City Monarchs, a Black traveling team, barnstormed through the Upper Midwest.
One of their stops was in Fergus Falls.
Those years are referred to by many people as “the golden era of town baseball in Minnesota.”
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
