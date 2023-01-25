I never used to believe in poetry until I read last page of The Old Man and the Sea: “I didn’t know sharks had such handsome, beautifully formed tails.”
Although derived from a novel, this simple quote struck a profound chord within me and that feeling continues to define what poetry means to me. After being emotionally grasped by the epic trial of Santiago and the giant marlin, this single segment of verse contained every emotion encountered and navigated within this short novel. I believe good poetry should utterly destroy a person in the best way, as this distilled sentence absolutely shattered me.
To make something simple is very difficult and I think this is true regardless of discipline, whether it’s engineering or writing. I fell in love with Hemingway because of the words that weren’t there and the paradox such stripped-down verse offered. Throughout much of my writing, I struggle to keep my verbose tendencies under control and I’ve fallen deeper in love with poetry because of the selectiveness that must be employed upon every line.
The following poems all carry the themes of my home, which is Minnesota. I grew up outdoors and Robert Frost is another natural favorite of mine. Much of my childhood was based in and around the snow and the way Frost is able to describe this simple element is what instantly endeared me to his iconic style and aesthetic. I hope that somewhere across the following poems, I am able to offer something pleasing and worthwhile to whoever ends up reading these pages.
~ Seasoned ~
This is the box, a patchwork of seasons past. Bleached from the sun and the weather, but mostly I think, it’s surely the cold that does it.
Bleached to the bone, the nails bleeding their rust, far many more than needed or useful. Perhaps the work of a boy with a hammer, given too many nails and his own time.
These outposts all named after grand hotels: “Hilton,” “Ramada South,” and the “Heartbreak." Used as a compass rose of the prairie. “Where will you sit?” Also, “Where did he go?” Praying for snow, not for a White Christmas, but to better find proof of a good shot.
The stories told every year of past hunts I expect their revival and I hope for added details saved for older ears.
I think of these as I look for spent brass, gold casings smudged black by the elements. Sifting through glacial gravel only found here, they are treasure, each one a mystery — different calibers, some dented, some new, for each, I wonder where the bullet went and to what rifle it belonged briefly.
My friend: “Happiness is a warm barrel!” An accurate statement, if the aim was.
Each new season the trigger needs more pull — I once read The Old Man talk about it something like, “If there’s love, it’s not a sin.”
A secure thought as I chamber a round. I’ll save “Or is it more?” for next season.
~ reconnoiter ~
A stalk through the rill,
Non-smoker, but my breath does.
Crunch! The year’s first ice.