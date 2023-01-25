West

Lake Christina has served as the background to some of my greatest memories. 

 By Tor Anderson | Daily Journal Media

I never used to believe in poetry until I read last page of The Old Man and the Sea: “I didn’t know sharks had such handsome, beautifully formed tails.”



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?