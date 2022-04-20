Regardless of the industry, economic success for a small business in today’s market relies on more than just a smart business plan, or sheer financial viability. True success stems from fostering a trusted, talented team made up of dedicated individuals who deliver quality results. And to retain this knowledgeable pool of talent who keeps your business operations viable, prioritizing their health and well-being by providing full Paid Family Medical Leave (PFML) only makes sense.
This conclusion is not particularly revolutionary. It’s one I personally have arrived at through my various experiences with the issue, through many perspectives: As a small business owner and former employee myself, but also as a business consultant and contractor for business development centers. I’ve specifically experienced the challenge of making tough decisions for my family and my business when the care of loved ones is necessary and PFML is unavailable. This includes tough conversations around employee hiring and retention when such benefits are out of reach for most small businesses.
This situation is not uncommon. Unless you’re a business owner with 10 or more employees, it’s incredibly difficult to buy into any type of private leave plan in Minnesota, much less an affordable one. The few options that are available on the private market are expensive and peppered with tough coverage exclusions and waiting periods. Such a lack of realistic benefits options has caused many small businesses to lose talented staff to larger corporations that can afford them. One of the most frustrating parts? Most small business owners would love to be able to provide PFML and many people would love to be able to work for a smaller business in their community. It is often just not financially viable.
The good news: There is an opportunity to pass legislation this session which would address two of the most commonly cited barriers to PFML I hear as a business consultant – cost and questions around how any benefits would be directed. HF1200 would create a new state-administered PFML benefits program, like Minnesota’s current Unemployment Insurance system under the Department of Employment and Economic Development, to serve as a stable, easy-to-access resource for small business owners and employees.
This PFML benefits program would keep participation costs low for everyone by creating a large statewide risk pool to equally share costs between employers and employees; the average worker and small business owner would pay around $2-3 per week. That weekly $2-3 would cover both benefits and program administration costs, with PFML coverage options including up to 12 weeks of partial wage replacement for medical leave, including pregnancy; up to 12 weeks of partial wage replacement for family leave; and the replacement of wages on a tiered scale of an employee’s salary, protecting job and healthcare benefits.
While HF1200 would be a game-changer for many, it is not groundbreaking. Many states across the country have already made similar policy changes to support their families and small business owners and they are already reporting positive results. Employers and employees enjoy a more consistent and plan-able work environment through increased economic and operational security. Community organizations and local businesses are boosted by the increase in consumer spending when consumers have the financial stability they need. And business owners retain their freedom to make important business decisions by having another benefits option available.
Most importantly, HF1200 would make it possible for Minnesotans to truly be able to take care of one another. When people have what they need to succeed, it allows them to remain steady, healthy and strong to be ready for when the unexpected occurs. And stronger employees and their families, stronger neighbors, and stronger local businesses inherently help build stronger communities – something I know we all collectively want for each other across our land of 10,000 lakes.
Shannon Berns, MBA is the owner Du Nord, LLC, a business consultancy that specializes in consulting services for organizations with 500 or fewer employees and is based in Alexandria, Minnesota. Du Nord is a member of Main Street Alliance, a non-partisan nonprofit network of small business owners working toward an equitable and resilient small business economy by creating strong communities.