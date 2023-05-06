Spring has sprung, and we’ve already seen kids out enjoying our beautiful parks. As temperatures warm up we can finally turn on the water and are opening bathrooms next week or sooner, as temps and staff permit. You’ll see our crews putting out picnic tables and garbage cans, too. We’re cautiously optimistic that we’ll be able to turn on the water to the campground and open that by May 12.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?