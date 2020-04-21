I am used to hearing a song sung in my household when my children struggle to wait for dessert, a gift or going to an event — “patience is a virtue.”
I had to practice what my wife and I preach with patience over the weekend — outside the circumstances the entire world is in — as I put together our family’s basketball hoop.
With any project that involves at least an hour of labor, I am not the most pleasant person to be around. First, I have to read directions that are put in an order that I wouldn’t have thought of. Why would I attach the backboard to the pole after I already attached it to the base? Why would I put the net on last? If I know where the hoop is going, why wouldn’t I fill the base with water or sand before attaching the pole? All questions that the manufacturer and I would have a good sit down about.
Next, as I follow the directions, I notice that the picture tutorial is not explained in the written directions. Some of the processes are explained perfectly, but when one of the steps says that after completing it the process is “irreversible,” you tend to get worried when you see something that doesn’t make sense and is not explained. Also, the tutorial video from the QRF code on the directions does not lead to the video but the main website, and after searching for 15 minutes you just say forget this and search YouTube (which also does not explain what I am looking for).
Another component that forces me to practice patience is articulating my thoughts to another person. Communication on these types of projects is not my strong suit. I seem to find myself in more a blue-collar role as I am the laborer, while someone else reads the directions and tells me how things go. The issue with that is that I am very stubborn and if it doesn’t make sense to me, I get frustrated.
When putting up the hoop, I had to have my wife and son hold a few things. Them not knowing what I am looking for and me unable to communicate properly, led to several grimaces and “serenity now” breathes. I had to apologize to both of them in post as they were great help but the overall frustration of putting the hoop together made me cranky.
The last thing that forced me to be more patient was our inadequate toolset to assemble the hoop. With several screws and parts snuck into areas to prevent maximum exposure, the directions recommended using a socket wrench (something we do not have). This left me using a regular wrench set and an adjustable wrench to tighten nuts and bolts and secure the hoop. A socket wrench would have cut the time it took to put the hoop up and made it easier on my hands, but after what was an additional 30 minutes we had the hoop up and ready to go … that is until I realized that I put it on backward!
My wife had a good laugh after I pointed out my error — and followed up with taking pictures and sending it to friends (patience Zach, patience). I unscrewed the pole that lowers and raises and turned it around to the right side of the base. After 2 ½ hours, we had the hoop put together and we played 15 minutes on it before we went back inside (glad I put the time in …).
These types of projects always test my patience but I always feel better after I complete them. A little bit of waiting and some struggle for the overall goal is rewarding. I remind myself about the success of my team and I have had recently and how much practice and studying we have to do to achieve victory. If it was easy, no team would lose and there would be undefeated champion teams everywhere.
So, when life puts a project in front of you that seems questionably hard, remember deep breath, clear mind and stay patient.
Zach Stich is the managing editor of The Daily Journal.
