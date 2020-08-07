Count me among those who fondly recall summer days spent at Legionville Patrol Camp at Long Lake near Brainerd.
For many decades boys and girls from throughout Minnesota have attended the camp. The primary function is to train youths about school safety practices.
Training was and still is invaluable for boys and girls who, after attending Legionville Patrol Camp, return home and again volunteer at school intersections and bus lanes.
Many school safety patrollers in Minnesota still use flags at road crossings, like we did in 1960.
Typically, patrollers at the summer camp are those entering fourth through seventh grade. American Legion members do a great job with camp coordination.
Sixty years ago I attended Legionville Patrol Camp with classmates Roger Teberg and David Oelslager from Our Lady of Victory School in Fergus Falls.
In recent years I have exchanged memories with two other 1960 attendees, Bob Drechsel and Dennis Echelberger.
Back then a large and converted barn at the camp near Brainerd was used as an all-purpose unit of classrooms, offices, canteen and first aid room. On the second floor was a large theater and recreational area.
“We had busy days, including instruction by State Patrol officers,” Drechsel said. “I remember getting out of bed for flag raising in the morning while I was still half asleep, the expectation that beds would be made with perfectly square corners and enjoyable sports activities. All in all it was a really good week.”
He remembers that the movie of the week was, “The Incredible Shrinking Man,” enjoyed by camp attendees in the upper level of the converted barn
Echelberger recalls that the “camper of the week” award went to Jamie Yamamoto of Paynesville.
I also remember Jamie as a kid who stood out and excelled at everything he did, from softball to swimming or whatever. Best of all is that he was a friend to everyone.
That summer, 60 years ago, was when many of us went to two summer camps. I attended, along with Legionville Patrol Camp near Brainerd, Camp Wilderness near Park Rapids as a member of Boy Scout Troop 312. Our scoutmaster was Tom Donoho.
Most adults, men and women who attended summer camps as kids, have many good memories. Developing friendships was at the top of the list.
Base stealing also helps team success
Often overlooked when it comes to success on the baseball field is base stealing. But this attribute, in addition to good hitting and good pitching, is also important for teams wanting to succeed.
This was the case in 1960 when the Fergus Falls VFW baseball team, coached by Oats LeGrand, won the state title.
County museum staff members recently picked out, at random for me, a regular season game report from the Fergus Falls Daily Journal archives. The VFW team played Glenwood at home on July 20, 1960.
With the game tied in the bottom of the seventh inning, Donald Ruhd walked but was forced at second after a grounder hit by Danny Loomer of Fergus Falls.
Loomer not only stole second base but then stole third base, coming home with the winning run when the Glenwood catcher’s throw to third was high and landed in left field.
David Olson had three hits in the game for Fergus Falls, including a triple. The local VFW team won a high-scoring game of 13-12.
Oats LeGrand’s team then had three games remaining until the start of the District 9 tournament. And, as the cliche goes, the rest is great history.
The Fergus Falls VFW team defeated Wells, a town northwest of Albert Lea, 3-0 in the state tournament finals held in Ely, on the Iron Range.
A footnote: Danny Loomer, a short time later, moved with his family to Southern California. He later played minor league baseball as an infielder in the California Angels organization.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
