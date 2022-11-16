When I stopped in at the Dandelion and Burdock clothing store on Lincoln Avenue in the center of Fergus Falls, I met the congenial owners, Paul and Amy Hicks. Puzzled by the name they have given to their store, I guessed that “dandelion” represented women and “burdock” signified men. Paul smiled and responded, “You got it. We sell clothing for both women and men.”
I once again marveled at the variety of interesting stores in the heart of Fergus Falls. Take a walk up and down Lincoln Avenue and you’ll see what I’m talking about. For a town of 14,315 residents, you will see unique enterprises you’d only find in much larger cities. I take pride in that and enjoy writing about these energetic entrepreneurs and learning about their endeavors.
Paul Hicks was born in 1981 in the coastal town of Bridlington, East Yorkshire, England, and moved to Fergus Falls in 1996. He is educated in History and Philosophy, but started his working career in ethanol, when the Fergus Falls plant first opened in 2008.
Paul met Amy at Union Pizza on a Trivia Night. They had an intimate wedding at Dining Car 423/Steel Wheels in 2019. Amy was born in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 1980, and received a fashion merchandising and management degree in Moorhead. I asked Amy what jobs she had before opening their store. She commented, “I have worked in many fields from banking to retail, but I found my niche when I was able to decorate homes in the Fargo-Moorhead and Bismarck areas.”
I asked Amy about her principle obligations at their store. She said, “As Paul and I are the only employees that we currently have, we pretty much do it all. Between the two of us we wear many hats.” She added, “We wanted to give people another option for shopping women’s and men’s clothing in Fergus Falls.”
I asked Amy what brings her the most satisfaction when she meets her customers. She said, “The joy on their faces when they find something that they like and saying that they look forward to coming back.”
I asked Paul about the most difficult aspect of owning their store. He explained, “There have been a lot of challenges opening Dandelion & Burdock. From the usual shipping issues, inventory issues, to the completely unexpected, as in the pandemic. But I love the fact we are able to provide a one-on-one relationship with our customers and I believe it truly shows; and that is what keeps my smile pointing the right way round.”
Many Fergus Falls High School teachers and students are familiar with another role that Paul plays. He is an assistant girl’s soccer coach. I asked him about that and he explained, “I started coaching soccer with the boy’s team when Coach Jurgens took over from Scott Bjerke. We have pretty much been inseparable since. So, when Coach Jurgens took over the girl’s program, I jumped at the chance to switch over, which I believe was 2015.”
Before I left, I asked Amy what advice she would give to anyone starting a business. She summed it up: “You can be prepared for all the ‘I’ dotting and ‘T’ crossing, but the reality is until you are open and running, you will never know what comes your way. So I guess – be prepared for anything as it will happen, and be patient as it doesn’t happen overnight.”
Thank you, Paul and Amy. I congratulate you on your success.
Ozzie Tollefson is the author of “Mr. Teacher” and lives near Phelps Mill.
