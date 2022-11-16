The Hicks

Paul and Amy Hicks, friendly owners of Dandelion and Burdock.

When I stopped in at the Dandelion and Burdock clothing store on Lincoln Avenue in the center of Fergus Falls, I met the congenial owners, Paul and Amy Hicks. Puzzled by the name they have given to their store, I guessed that “dandelion” represented women and “burdock” signified men. Paul smiled and responded, “You got it. We sell clothing for both women and men.”



