Do you know that feeling when you roll in fresh cut grass that smells so sweet? Or the feeling you get when you score two treats instead of one? That’s how the Humane Society of Otter Tail County (HSOTC) shelter staff and board of directors are feeling right now as we prepare for delivery of our shiny new shelter van!
Yes, you read that right. Thanks to many generous donors of this community, the HSOTC was finally able to replace our old vehicle with a fully equipped, reliable new transport van. As you may recall, we were in the middle of fundraising for a new vehicle when COVID-19 abruptly sent those plans to a screeching halt but we recently learned the Veden Trust awarded us $14,000 (the remaining amount needed). We worked hard to raise over $11,000 to date from individual donors and they were impressed with our efforts. They also recognized how critical a reliable vehicle is to our day-to-day operations. We are beyond excited and humbled for the confidence placed in us and we would like to express a ginormous “thank you” to everyone who had a part in helping us meet our goal!
We are also pleased to report that our first-ever online auction, held at the end of June, was also a big success, raising $1,500 toward our annual spay/neuter expense. Thanks to everyone who donated items and thanks to everyone who had fun shopping with us! Because our spring fundraising dinner had to be cancelled this year, we will continue to look for creative new ways to make up for this loss of income.
As of Aug. 1 most shelter operations have returned to normal but we still encourage you to make an appointment to meet our adoptable animals and complete your applications online whenever possible. As we come out the other side of the pandemic, I also want to give a big “bark out” to shelter managers Jaclyn Keenan and Emily Suchy and the entire HSOTC staff for keeping the shelter running so smoothly the last few months.
We had many changes, mandates and rules to follow but through it all, the HSOTC remained a reliable source of information and a critical entity in our community. We have now welcomed back our entire HSOTC staff and have many regular volunteers returning as well.
We have a shelter to be proud of and we will continue to work together to unleash hope for the “four leggeds” of the world. For regular updates, please like us on Facebook or visit our website at humanesocietyotc.org.
Kristi Lausch is a board member of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County.
