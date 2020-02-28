Jim Bohannon, a Vietnam veteran and conservative late-night radio talk show host, admonishes both Republicans and Democrats for a federal deficit that now exceeds $1 trillion on an annual basis.
In 2020 interest on the national debt totals $479 billion, or 10.1% of the entire federal budget.
Bohannon has been told by economic experts that if the current trend continues the federal government will spend more on interest on the debt than on Medicaid which now totals close to $600 billion annually.
Seven of every 10 residents in nursing homes across the nation rely on Medicaid dollars after their personal savings are exhausted, due to the high price of nursing home care.
By 2024, interest on the national debt could match defense spending which, in 2020, totals $738 billion.
In contrast, the federal budget calls for only $72.8 billion going to the U.S. Department of Education.
Bohannon and other fiscal conservatives take note that federal lawmakers, unlike those in state legislatures who are required to balance annual budgets, merely kick the can down the road.
Congress shifts the burden of the national debt to future generations.
“Our children and grandchildren will need to either pay the bills or default,” Bohannon said, “and neither one of those will be pleasant.”
He said that adding to the national debt stands in the way of sustained economic growth.
Those economic experts, both Republicans and Democrats, say that reducing the federal debt will require politically difficult decisions to curb entitlement spending, raise taxes, or both.
Thoughts about a sanctuary county
The Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners made the right decision waiting for completion of research and guidance from the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association before taking up the issue of a Second Amendment sanctuary.
These sanctuaries are designed to prevent counties from enforcing certain gun- control measures that some residents believe are contrary to the Second Amendment.
Two of those measures are expanded background checks and red flag laws.
Currently, those two measures have been approved by the Minnesota House but not in the state Senate.
Those two measures also have passed the U.S. House but not the U.S. Senate in the nation’s Capitol.
Those who disagree with the approval of sanctuary status believe that expanded background checks don’t threaten anyone’s Second Amendment rights, and have the potential to save lives.
Others believe that red flag laws also are warranted, as long as due process is taken into consideration by judges.
Looking forward to Earth Day 50th birthday
Back in 1970, when I was in college, Earth Day was celebrated for the first time.
This year we will celebrate “Happy Birthday Earth Day, 50 Years of Connecting With Nature,” at M State in Fergus Falls on April 24.
I look forward to hearing guest speaker and Minnesota native Will Steger who led the first confirmed dogsled journey to the North Pole in the 1980s. He later took a dogsled journey to the Antarctic.
Steger has testified before Congress on polar and environmental issues. We appreciate him coming to speak at M State.
There will be free birthday cake in honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day and pizza will be available for purchase.
Breakout sessions will cover topics such as what nature does for us and how best to preserve it.
“Residents of Otter Tail County want to be good environmental stewards,” said Beth Monke, one of the volunteers organizing Happy Birthday Earth Day at M State.
“We take pride that our county has more than 1,000 lakes and that we have two state parks, at Maplewood east of Pelican Rapids and Glendalough northeast of Battle Lake.”
Sponsors for the April 24 event include the city of Fergus Falls, West Central Initiative and Fergus Falls Public Library.
“We’re laying the groundwork for significant steps in preserving our environment in future years,” says Monke.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
