The smell of charcoal and the aroma from hot dogs roasting on grills greeted visitors to the Pebble Lake Beach during the 2021 Fourth of July.
This year, with temperatures in the low 90s, visitor numbers on July Fourth set record levels.
The Fergus Falls Park and Recreation Department, in anticipation of the influx of visitors in early July, set out an additional number of picnic tables on the south side of Pebble Lake.
Our family was at Pebble Lake later in the day, on July 4. We took brief swims and then enjoyed the beautiful sunset.
It was heartwarming to see the cultural diversity and different generations who were together at Pebble Lake, 2 miles south of Fergus Falls. People enjoyed swimming on this hot day, took part in picnics, enjoyed sand bags and other games and socialized with one another.
Bringing in food, lawn chairs, cooking grills and other necessities from the parking lot to a place near the beach was no easy task. All family members pitched in to make this task easier.
It was great to see family members, young and old alike, enjoying Pebble Lake during our nation’s 245th celebration of the Declaration of Independence. Some of us recalled being at Pebble Lake Beach in 1976 during the bicentennial celebration.
Some things have changed at Pebble Lake over the years but much remains the same.
Kids enjoy swimming and making sand castles at Pebble Lake as much today as youngsters did during the 1950s and 1960s, when there were more docks, a raft, diving tower and slides.
When lifeguards are on duty, flotation devices cannot be used between buoys. At other times parents adhere to close supervision of their kids and their flotation devices of ducks, unicorns and alligators.
Visiting Pebble Lake even when temperatures are on the cool side is well worth it, especially right before sunset. That’s when you hear the call of the loons and have the opportunity to take a hike up the hill near the public beach which offers a panoramic view of the lake below.
There is one picnic shelter near Pebble Lake Beach and more public picnic shelters are available on the north side of the lake, near the baseball and softball fields and close to the public campgrounds.
Classmates who grew up in Fergus Falls and who still live here, reside in other states and those who live overseas tell me that time spent at Pebble Lake is at or near the top of their list of favorite memories from summers during their young adult years.
The public golf course near Pebble Lake is one of the best in west-central Minnesota. Golf, swimming, picnicking, boating, fishing, baseball, softball and camping make Pebble Lake a busy place during the summer months.
A sign at the end of the road, when leaving the southwest side of Pebble Lake, says, “Thank you, come again.”
We will.
Remembering baseball Millers and Saints
A great column the other day by Patrick Reusse of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune summarized the old days of the Minneapolis Millers and St. Paul Saints.
The Millers played at Nicollet Park until 1955 and then at Metropolitan Stadium until the Minnesota Twins started play in 1961.
The Saints played at Midway Stadium near the state fairgrounds.
Conversations at coffee tables include stories about Willie Mays, Carl Yastrzemski and Ted Williams playing for the Millers before coming up to the major leagues.
Mays played for the New York Giants and San Francisco Giants. Yastrzemski and Williams starred for the Boston Red Sox.
Other future major leaguers who played minor league baseball in the Twin Cities were Willie McCovey for the Millers and Ron Perranoski and Johnny Roseboro for the Saints.
McCovey later played for the San Francisco Giants. Perranoski and Roseboro advanced to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.