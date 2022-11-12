Gina Nelson of Pelican Rapids has a powerful story while sharing her experience in Ukraine, and here in the U.S. with a Ukrainian orphan and war refugees. She has been significantly inspired by St. Mother Teresa.
Nelson gave a presentation Thursday evening, Nov. 3, at the Our Lady of Victory Church fellowship hall in Fergus Falls.
Various organizations such as Open Hearts and Homes for Children have paired orphaned Ukrainian children ages 7 to 16 with U.S. hosts or foster families for short visits to experience life in the United States.
“It was wonderful to see many orphans from Ukraine being able to spend time with families throughout the world during Christmas and the summer months,” Gina said.
Nelson has traveled to Ukraine to help in this humanitarian effort.
In 2018 she befriended a young orphan boy named Ruslan, 15. The following year, in 2019, Ruslan was able to stay with Gina, her husband Bill and their three children in Pelican Rapids. Covid shut things down in 2020.
In 2020, Ruslan was living in Mariupol, in southeastern Ukraine, after he had aged out of the orphanage. He was living with Pastor Gennadiy Mokhnenko as his 35th son. The pastor, with a wife and family, adopted 36 children into his home.
Over the years the pastor placed many orphans into other Christian homes. Several of the kids he adopted have now grown up and are helping him in his ministry.
The war in Ukraine has made humanitarian help to orphans even more challenging.
“Many families in Ukraine, for the past several years, have been too poor to raise their own children,” Gina said. “That’s why so many have ended up in orphanages.”
Ruslan, now 19, was able to return to the United States and is now living in Moorhead.
While visiting Ruslan in Ukraine, Gina became close to a family of four, the Zlochevskas. The Nelsons helped welcome the Ukrainian family when they arrived in Fargo earlier in 2022, enroute to settling in Pelican Rapids.
What keeps Gina staying optimistic are the words of Mother Teresa, “We can do small things with great love.”
Remembering the Edmund Fitzgerald
On Nov. 10, 1975, the Edmund Fitzgerald iron ore carrier sank in Lake Superior during a November storm, taking the lives of all 29 crew members. Later that month, Gordon Lightfoot wrote what is probably his most famous song, “Wreck of The Edmund Fitzgerald.”
In his song about the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald, Lightfoot mentions that, according to a legend of the Chippewa tribe, the lake they once called Gitche-Gumee “never gives up her dead.”
All 29 men aboard died and their bodies were entombed inside the wreck, 530 feet under the surface of the water. The ship went down 17 miles north of Whitefish Point, Michigan, in the southeastern section of Lake Superior.
The Edmund Fitzgerald, when launched in 1958, was the largest ship on North America’s Great Lakes. In November 1975 the Fitzgerald was scheduled to take the carrier, loaded with taconite (lower grade iron ore) from Silver Bay, Minnesota, to steel mills near Cleveland, Ohio.
Here are some words from the famous song by Gordon Lightfoot.
“The dawn came late and the breakfast had to wait
when the gales of November came slashin.’
When afternoon came it was freezin’ rain
in the face of a hurricane west wind.
When suppertime came, the old cook came on deck sayin’
‘fellas, it’s too rough to feed ya.’
At 7 p.m. a main hatchway caved in and he said
‘fellas, it’s been good to know ya.’
The captain wired in that he had water comin’ in
and the good ship and crew was in peril.
And later that night when his lights went outta sight
came the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.”