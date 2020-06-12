Drive-in theaters, which once were popular in Otter Tail County and all across the nation, are seeing comebacks.
This is due to the shutdown of indoor theaters and the spread of COVID-19.
Some people who live in our area of Minnesota are driving to the two nearest outdoor theaters, the Sky-Vu Drive-in at Warren and the Long Drive-In at Long Prairie.
Two drive-ins that were popular here in Otter Tail County, from the 1950s to the 1970s, were the Prairie Drive-In at Perham and the Fergus Drive-In Theater near Fergus Falls.
The Fergus Falls outdoor theater, with the original entrance sign still used by other businesses, was located just south of what was then the Ranch House restaurant and what today is the American Legion on Pebble Lake Road.
Today, the few remaining drive-in theaters in Minnesota and across the nation are gaining in popularity. Social distancing can be practiced at these outdoor theaters.
Cars are spaced six feet apart at the Long Drive-In at Long Prairie. Movies must be watched from inside the vehicles. Window-mounted speakers are avaliable.
Masks are recommended when people are out and about on the lot. There are guidelines for traffic into concessions and restrooms. Restrooms are cleaned every 30 minutes as per CDC guidelines.
Overnight camping at many drive-ins will resume when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
The history of drive-in theaters
In 1946, following the end of World War II, the number of outdoor theaters across the United States totaled only 155. By 1958 the number of drive-in theaters nationwide had grown to more than 5,000.
In addition to outdoor theaters in Perham and Fergus Falls, residents of Otter Tail County also went to the Valley Drive-In at Wahpeton, Sky View Drive-In at Detroit Lakes, Sunset Drive-In at Alexandria and Moorhead’s Starlite Drive-In
These drive-in theaters sold popcorn, soft drinks, hamburgers, hot dogs, candy, French fries and pizza.
Many drive-in theaters had snack bars just below the projection booths. Some offered the use of playgrounds for children before the movies started.
Families frequented the drive-in, and young kids would come in their pajamas.
A decade later, into the 1960s, those same babyboomers were back at the drive-in, but this time with girlfriends or boyfriends.
By the end of the 1970s the drive-in movie era, for the most part, was over.
Kothe remembers Jenson, Hensch
Ken Kothe, a 1963 Fergus Falls High School graduate, this past week recalled classmate Mike Jenson who died 50 years ago during the Vietnam War. The exact date was May 9, 1970.
A classmate of Kothe who died on March 21 this year was Richard Hensch, a career Navy pilot.
“After graduating from Fergus Falls Junior College (now M State), Mike and I enrolled and roomed together in a dormitory at Moorhead State College,” Kothe said. “Later on, in the fall of 1966, Richard moved in with us off campus.”
Kothe, an Army veteran, remembers one afternoon when Mike walked into their apartment and with great delight said he just bought two tickets for a concert on campus. Performing was the singing group, Jay and the Americans.
Something else came up and Kothe had to turn down Jenson’s invitation to attend the concert. This was the case even though Kothe enjoyed Jay and the Americans’ music.
“Who Mike went with I can’t recall,” Kothe said. “When he returned that night he was very excited and happy.”
That fall Jenson signed up for a class on dancing.
“Neither one of us danced very well,” Kothe said, “but after a few classes Mike showed me what he had learned.”
It was a dance popular in those days, one that Mike Love of The Beach Boys performed during some of their music concerts.
“As a dancer Mike became smooth and graceful,” Kothe said. “Even at that time I admired him and wished I could dance like him.”
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears Saturdays.
