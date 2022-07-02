One of the most rewarding experiences of being a Productive Alternatives board member is seeing people develop their full potentials. Our organization has assisted special needs adults since 1959, here in Fergus Falls and in other communities in west central Minnesota.
A new program, starting its fifth year, is one called Perham 180.
The goal of Perham 180 is helping people in recovery make a transition back into the community. This is attained by providing safe and affordable housing, finding gainful employment for these individuals and offering the support needed to overcome any additional barriers they face.
Located on the northwest side of town, Perham 180 housing is made up of 9 private rooms with each containing a bed, sink, microwave, small refrigerator, TV and bathroom/shower.
An additional two rooms were remodeled to house the office, community kitchen and a lounge.
Participants work at nearby Barrel O’ Fun and other businesses in Perham, one of about seven communities where Productive Alternatives serves people with special needs.
“At Productive Alternatives we believe in all people,” says PA President Steve Skauge. “We value each individual person in our program regardless of their path getting here.”
Perham 180 received startup financial assistance from the five-person Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners.
Crisis stabilization program successful
Another Productive Alternatives program that people may not know about is the Crisis Stabilization Unit in northwest Fergus Falls.
This program includes a support team that assists people going through a crisis and helps them get back on their feet.
“We are here to help anyone going through anything,” Skauge says. “Every situation is different and that’s why we approach each situation with a personalized approach.”
The Crisis Stabilization Unit, in operation for several years, is a 24/7 program with a residential facility and specifically focused on mental health. The facility offers short term stays (10 days or less) but can be extended as needed.
“We work with the individual to build coping skills and other skills that work for them when trying to meet their goals,” adds Skauge. “We’re here to help people heal and grow.”
The Crisis Stabilization Unit program has bipartisan support from the Minnesota State Legislature.
Remembering Yaz
Carl Yastrzemski played for the Minneapolis Millers in 1960. This was one year before the Minnesota Twins started playing in the Twin Cities after the franchise move from Washington, D.C.
Yastrzemski, now 82 and still active in retirement, played 23 years with the Boston Red Sox. He is a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame, elected in 1989.
Minnesotans closely followed Yastrzemski’s entire career. He was selected to 17 All-Star games, won seven Gold Gloves, achieved 3,419 hits, 452 home runs and won the Triple Crown in 1967.
His famous number 8 has been retired by the Boston Red Sox and sits on top of Fenway Park in Boston.
Yastrzemski and his Red Sox teammates narrowly won the 1967 American League pennant over the Minnesota Twins. This was only two years after the Twins played in the 1965 World Series, losing four games to three to the champion Los Angeles Dodgers led by pitcher Sandy Koufax.
Boston fans loved Yastrzemski, a native of Southampton, New York and the son of parents with Polish backgrounds.
Yaz, during All-Star games, became a good friend of the late Harmon Killebrew, star player for the Minnesota Twins.
For me, I enjoyed watching Harmon on TV as early as 1959 when he played for the Washington Senators. Killebrew was President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s favorite player.
The Senators moved to Minnesota in 1961 when they became the Twins.
Killebrew’s two-out, two-run, ninth-inning homer on a 3-and-2 pitch off Pete Mikkelsen lifted the Twins to a 6-5 victory over the mighty Yankees in the final game before the 1965 All-Star game.
Minnesota hosted the All-Star game that year, played at Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington.