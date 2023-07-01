There are currently many incentives available for clean energy projects, and the goal of attaining 100% non-greenhouse gas emitting energy by 2050 is in reach, but one of the critical pieces to attaining this goal is updating some of the regulation around permitting reform. Right now, it takes an average of four and a half years for federal agencies just to complete environmental impact statements for major energy projects. Of course, environmental impact statements are extremely important and necessary, so why is it so important to speed up the process?



