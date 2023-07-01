There are currently many incentives available for clean energy projects, and the goal of attaining 100% non-greenhouse gas emitting energy by 2050 is in reach, but one of the critical pieces to attaining this goal is updating some of the regulation around permitting reform. Right now, it takes an average of four and a half years for federal agencies just to complete environmental impact statements for major energy projects. Of course, environmental impact statements are extremely important and necessary, so why is it so important to speed up the process?
First, it is important to note that once project approval is gained, it can take five-15 years for completion of a transmission line project. In order to make essential climate targets outlined by the International Panel on Climate Change (50% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and 100% by 2050 in order to avoid catastrophic impacts to all species on the planet), we need to increase transmission lines at a faster rate because if we don’t, we will only be able to achieve about 20% of the potential carbon pollution reduction available through the incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. In the past decade, the US has expanded our electricity transmission lines at a rate of only 1% per year. Ultimately, we need to triple our capacity to transmit clean energy to meet 2050 targets.
Also, currently there is a backlog of clean energy projects. Reports from Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory in 2021 found that 92% of energy projects awaiting approval are clean energy projects (solar and wind), and only 7.5% are natural gas projects. Some on the left worry that Republicans will use this opportunity to also speed up permitting on these natural gas projects. While this could be a possibility, it is important to see the opportunities for bipartisanship on this issue, and to understand the urgency to move the 92% along. All legislation comes with negotiation, and as with most of life, one needs to be willing to give, in order to get.
As this issue gains more traction in congress, policies to consider are those that add to America’s capacity to transmit clean energy, and those that speed up and streamline the approval process of clean energy projects that are waiting to be built while also allowing communities to make their voices heard on the impacts of proposed energy projects. Ideally, community involvement would occur early in the process.
According to the REPEAT project of the Princeton ZERO Lab, we are currently on track to achieve only a 28% reduction in greenhouse gasses by 2030. However, adding permitting reform has the potential to bring that reduction to 40%. Along with that, if our country enacted carbon fee and dividend legislation such as Canada currently has, we could achieve a 50% reduction by 2030. If we enacted some healthy forest initiatives, focusing on decreasing deforestation and increasing tree planting, we could attain 57% reduction. And with increased building efficiency and electrification, that number increases to 60% by 2030! There is hope! You can learn more about this topic at cclusa.org and at repeatproject.org.
