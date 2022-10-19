As my husband arrived home after work one evening, in tow he had more than his usual weathered leather briefcase. Today, at arm’s length was a rectangular box with clear plastic covering revealing the secret within. As I peered into the box, a long white child size Peterbilt Truck stared back. Each black tire spit clean for go-power, the plastic trailer untouched and the magnificence of the lookalike to the real deal – well – shall we say – looked magnificent!



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?