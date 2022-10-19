As my husband arrived home after work one evening, in tow he had more than his usual weathered leather briefcase. Today, at arm’s length was a rectangular box with clear plastic covering revealing the secret within. As I peered into the box, a long white child size Peterbilt Truck stared back. Each black tire spit clean for go-power, the plastic trailer untouched and the magnificence of the lookalike to the real deal – well – shall we say – looked magnificent!
“Look what someone brought into the office today!” He exclaimed. Within minutes, he was on a live chat with little eyes watching as grandpa’s hands shook with excitement over what he was trying to unveil for his grand.
Grandpa’s have hearts for things that matter and what mattered most to grandpa today was the smile upon the face of his grand three hours away who did not fully understand what was before him. As little hands reached trying to touch the toy truck through the screen – grandpa noticed not but kept right on showing off the cool tool before him.
Oh, eventually the little guy will lay hands on it, but tonight, that wasn’t what mattered most. What mattered most was the unveiling of the gift that would soon be gifted. What mattered most were hearts connecting generation to generation. After all, “it’s in giving that we receive '' said St. Francis years ago. As the rectangular box was placed away for safekeeping until delivery day, the excitement over what was to come brought delight for both on each side of the deal.
I wonder if that’s how God feels about us? I wonder if He isn’t – on the other side of the veil – just waiting to show us all that is in store and a whole lot more. With hands shaking, He gave way to being nailed up on that cross so we could one day be with Him as He went to prepare a place for us. And He was clear. “I go to prepare a place for you” (John 14:3). “In my house are many mansions and if it were not so would I say so?” (John 14:2).
It’s like a televised big reveal when homes are redone. “Move that truck!” is often heard over the airwaves as it rolls on down the street to unblock the view of the home which was remodeled for such a time as this. The old is turned into new. The delightful sounds made from those in wait are always exciting.
Upon arrival to the other side of the veil, there will be no more change of address needed, nor updates for that matter. There will be no more money spent on anything needing repair because the broken will be fully restored.
As we wander around with the throngs of saints who have gone before us, I can only imagine!
“In God we trust” may be taken from the dollar bill one day, but it can’t be taken from our true source of currency, which is Him. When we stop long enough in the pause of life – just imagine cause it will be so much more than what we can imagine. Why? Because “God said … and it was so” (Genesis 1:24). Amen.
