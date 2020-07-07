Although closed to regular use by its members, the Y has been involved in offering services, for instance child care, to the community since the beginning of the pandemic. On June 17 it opened to members with Phase 1.
This first phase allows the use of the equipment in the upstairs fitness facility, including the cardio and weight machines. The track is open for walking only, not running. The locker rooms are closed.
Presently, state guidelines limit attendance to 25%. That amounts to 45 members checked in at one time.
The building is closed for cleaning from 1-2 p.m. each afternoon. Other than that it is open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The Y advises those at higher risk to stay safe at home. If those with risk factors choose to exercise at the Y it is recommended coming between 2-4 p.m. That block of time immediately follows the midday cleaning. Also, that part of the day is likely to find fewer members in attendance.
What and why of phases
Taking a phased approach to opening means opening selected spaces and programs gradually.
“We want to make sure we are providing for a safe environment and proper staffing,” said Emily Stawarski, membership and marketing director.
State and federal guidelines are followed in planning and implementation of the phased openings. The YMCA of the USA has been a valuable resource with suggestions on handling various scenarios.
Phase II coming soon
Wednesday, July 8 contingent on present circumstances remaining the same, the Y will go into Phase 2. The downstairs free weight room will open and the racquetball courts will be available by appointment during designated hours. The locker rooms will be open but only rented lockers will be available for use. No keys will be given out for the other lockers. Members without rented lockers will be responsible for their possessions while exercising which could be done by using a gym bag.
Initially, the hours and capacity will remain the same as during Phase 1 but are subject to change as the Y moves forward.
Changes for the Y
As the Y opens to members, it is also running the alternative summer camp for children K-6, again following all the procedures required to provide a safe environment for the children and staff.
The staff has been planning for a safe environment and setting it up. This is followed by training to monitor its use and maintain it through each of the phases.
The frequency of regular cleaning and sanitizing has been increased. New hand sanitizing stations and cleaning stations for wiping off equipment before and after use have been added.
Changes for members
Visits to the Y will be different for members. A COVID-19 screening will be conducted upon arrival with each visit. In addition to checking in, members will need to check out so the number of users of the facility can be monitored. Exiting will be done through the west door.
As the children are keeping the main floor restrooms very busy with hand washing, adults will be asked to use the second floor bathrooms. The fountains will not be available so members need to bring water bottles.
Y’s Folks Club
The Y’s Folks Club has again had to cancel all their meetings and other activities.
Note from the Y
Phone calls to the front desk are welcomed for checking on space available before going to the Y.
Mary Worner is a past president of Y’s Folks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.