Many people who visit Phelps Mill in central Otter Tail County feel like they have gone back in time to the late 1800s and early 1900s when farmers brought in sacks of wheat for the production of flour.
“When you first arrive at the mill you hear the rush of the Otter Tail River,” said John Lauritsen, on assignment for a “Finding Minnesota” segment for WCCO-TV, based in the Twin Cities.
Each week Lauritsen seeks out what he considers one of Minnesota’s “hidden gems.” On Jun. 21 his hidden gem was Phelps Mill.
The mill, which commenced operations in 1889, was one of close to 22,000 mills serving about 30 million people in the United States. Almost every settlement with a source of waterpower had a small community mill.
Joining Lauritsen during his visit to Phelps Mill were Chris Schuelke, executive director of the Otter Tail County Historical Society, and Kevin Fellbaum, Otter Tail County parks and trails director.
“This is like a living history here at Phelps Mill,” Schuelke said. “The mill looks like it did when it first opened. The machinery is intact. You have the dam still intact."
Said Fellbaum, "You can see the inner workings of the gears and the power structure that powered this mill.”
He told Lauritsen about the recent foundation repairs at Phelps Mill. When renovations began, workers discovered that part of the basement had sunk about two feet, causing the entire mill to lean. Crews had to lift the mill up to save it.
“County residents, owners of Phelps Mill since 1965, wholeheartedly supported these much-needed repairs,” Fellbaum said.
Located in Maine Township, the mill was designed to produce 60 to 75 barrels of flour per day. Phelps Mill was very successful until 1900, but after that year business gradually declined.
By the 1930s the railway was in place and it became easier for county farmers to ship their grain to Minneapolis. Phelps Mill went out of business in 1939.
These days people enjoy walking across the Phelps Mill pedestrian bridge. Others fish along the banks of the Otter Tail River, enjoy picnics and look forward to the annual Phelps Mill Festival, scheduled this year for Jul. 8-9.
WCCO-TV, in its Jun. 21 segment of “Finding Minnesota,” also praised the late Geneva Tweten who in the 1950s was the first person to take the initiative to save the historic Phelps Mill. Her vision led to the mill being named to the National Register of Historic Places.
More memories of horseshoe pits
Last week I mentioned that Les Leitte, during the 1950s and 1960s, was an avid horse shoe participant in Fergus Falls. A neighbor who had a lighted horseshoe pit was his friend Elmer Stanghelle who lived at the next block to the east at 823 West Summit Avenue.
More memories about horseshoe pits are provided this week from Lynn Tomhave Merritt who grew up on West Cavour Avenue.
In the summer, after all the neighborhood dads were through with work for the day, one of the fathers on West Cavour would decide to play horseshoes.
“We had a horseshoe pit in our backyard,” Lynn recalls. “One dad would start
clanging the shoes, calling the men in the neighborhood to play. The moms also got the message and prepared a potluck dish to pass around.”
When the men finished their games of horseshoe, everyone would have a wonderful time for visiting and eating a delicious meal.
Horseshoes, still popular today, is played between two people or two teams of two people using four horseshoes and two throwing targets (stakes). The game is played by the players alternating turns, tossing at stakes.
The stakes are traditionally placed 40 feet apart. Some modern games use a more stylized U-shaped bar, about twice the size of an actual horseshoe.