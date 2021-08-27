Here at the Daily Journal we are wanting your photos and it is very easy to get them to us by submitting them through our website aor NABUR site (nabur.fergusfallsjournal.com).
The pictures can be of family, friends, neighbors, streets, events and activities. If you are able to identify the people in the photo it is a big plus as it will make the photo that much more interesting. We will also need some information about the photo like when it was taken and anything else you think is pertinent to the submission.
Otter Tail County has many photography enthusiasts and I am inviting them and anyone else who would like to submit photos. Additionally, if you have kids in sports or just enjoy going to sporting events please share some photos with us by clicking on the fergusfallsjournal.com sports tab and then click on the “Submit Photo” link and fill in the requested information. You can also submit them via NABUR by clicking on the “Sports” category and joining the conversation. In fact, you can submit photos to any of the categories on NABUR. I shared a couple of photos just before writing this column.
I am sure there are many great photos out there that can be shared and it will be fun to see what’s out there.
One more thing, if you have trouble uploading a photo you can email it directly to our newsroom at newsroom@fergusfallsjournal.com or drop it off at our office located at 125 N. Union Ave., in Fergus Falls.
