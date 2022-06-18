Thank you to all of you who contacted us regarding the Pickles comic strip. Your voices have been heard and we have reinstated the Pickles comic strip as of last Wednesday, June 15. There was a solid reason for replacing it with Tundra. We received a letter from the Washington Post regarding their syndication of the Pickles comic strip. The Washington Post has been the syndicate for Pickles since its inception back in April of 1990.
The letter stated that very soon the Washington Post would be winding down their operation of licensing and syndicating editorial cartoons and comic strips to focus on other growth opportunities. Then went on to say that they are planning a seamless transition from being a syndicate to a customer of other syndicates. Turns out the only comic strip we get from them is Pickles.
We initially feared that Pickles was going away soon so we made the decision to bring in Tundra to replace it ahead of the transition at the Washington Post. As a result we received a handful of thoughtful comments regarding Pickles and the overwhelming message is that Pickles is a beloved comic strip and we need to have it in the Daily Journal. For that reason we have put it back into publication at the Daily Journal. However, it needs to be said that if the author of Pickles, Brian Crane, decides to retire rather than transition to a new syndicate then that would be the end of any new Pickles comic strips and they would more than likely publish re-runs like some other comic strips do.
As of right now Pickles is still in syndication at the Washington Post and we will continue to publish it here in the Daily Journal for as long as we can.
