Struck with curiosity, I find myself wondering why “pillage and plunder” are often used in conjunction when they mean the same thing — to rob or steal, specifically during times of war.
I am a fan of the Renaissance period — Arthurian tales, vikings, pirates ... I also tend to lean toward magical fantasy lands and creatures in my fictitious preferences. Naturally, the Minnesota Renaissance Festival is a wondrous place for the likes of me.
This year, I got to experience RenFest with my entire household and we had a blast! We, the uncostumed, watched as centaurs trotted past, fairies flitted in and out of the crowds and mushroom princesses seemed to glide past. We chortled loudly at Puke & Snot, a comedy act and got to work creating real metal medallions after cheering loudly for the king’s chosen knight at a jousting tournament.
More than half of my family had never attended a Renaissance festival before, so it was a new experience — almost as magical for me to watch as it was for them to experience.
The oldest kiddo attended an abbreviated version of the festival last year, but it was enough to spark the fire that has turned into many pieces of an appropriate costume — plague doctor. While he doesn’t have every part of the costume he would like, he is well on his way with a mask, jacket, cane and various accessories. He also has another costume started with a steampunk top hat and mask.
Initially, the other two kids thought that requesting pieces of his costumes was a little silly; but now that they have attended themselves, their stories have altered drastically and I now find myself with an entire house full of costume-dreamers.
My plague doctor (or steampunk something-or-another) is now preparing to be joined by a clan of vikings!
The kids have decided that since Halloween is nearly upon us, it is a natural time to start building their costumes so they can be worn on Oct. 31. This years build into fully decked out Viking costumes by the time next year’s festival rolls around — complete with braided hair, of course!
Even my husband is jumping on board and, if you’ve met him, he already has some serious viking vibes going on, so it will likely come easily for him!
The jury is still out on if I shall decide to join the vikings or stick with my initial plan to embrace my inkling to don the attire of an elven warrior. (Really, with a few changes to accessories, I may be able to knock both out with the same core costuming pieces. Now there’s a thought ...)
Elf or viking or something entirely different that I have yet to determine, what’s most important to me has already been established — my family is having a blast making memories together that they can carry forward into the future.
Renaissance festivals are magically inspiring and creative places that awaken new interests and traditions that can last throughout lifetimes far beyond just your own.
If you have a chance to RenFest, I would highly recommend that you do. In the meantime, I will help my kiddos “pillage and plunder” the craft supplies to help create some fun viking accessories for their costumes!