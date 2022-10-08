Many of you may recall that last October we produced a “Pink Paper” and donated 15% of the proceeds from that day to the Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care & Research Center. We are doing that same thing again this year and here is how it works. Any business that purchases an ad to publish in the Oct. 26 edition of the Daily Journal will automatically be part of the “Pink Paper” promotion/fundraiser. All ads either black or white or in color will be printed on “Pink Paper.” The ads themselves will not be pink but everything around it will be. And this will be the theme color for all pages in that edition except the obituary page which will publish just as it always has on white paper.



