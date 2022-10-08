Many of you may recall that last October we produced a “Pink Paper” and donated 15% of the proceeds from that day to the Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care & Research Center. We are doing that same thing again this year and here is how it works. Any business that purchases an ad to publish in the Oct. 26 edition of the Daily Journal will automatically be part of the “Pink Paper” promotion/fundraiser. All ads either black or white or in color will be printed on “Pink Paper.” The ads themselves will not be pink but everything around it will be. And this will be the theme color for all pages in that edition except the obituary page which will publish just as it always has on white paper.
As the publisher of the Daily Journal I am proud of the fact that we are able to do this type of promotion to help fight cancer and create awareness at the same time. There is nothing quite like a pink newspaper as you cannot miss seeing it on the newsstand or sticking out of your mailbox. It definitely catches your eye which is exactly why we are doing this. I cannot think of any family that has not been impacted by the ravages of cancer. Cancer does not discriminate in any way as it strikes people of all walks of life and age. I do not know if we will ever find the perfect cure for cancer, however, I do know that because of cancer research treating it has come a long way and the money donated from this promotion will help facilitate the continued effort to conquer cancer.
If your business would like to participate by purchasing an ad in our Oct. 26 edition please contact the Daily Journal at 218-736-7511.
