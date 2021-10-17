Pandemic fatigue is real for many in our communities, but with flu season starting, now is not the time to let up. This year’s flu season could be extremely challenging for our communities and our health care providers. Fortunately, we have a vaccine to help protect almost everyone ages 6 months and older.
With more children back in school buildings, more adults returning to their offices, and more in-person gatherings of families and friends, the convergence of the flu and COVID-19 may create the “twindemic” people feared last year. We absolutely do not need any extra strain on our health care system and workforce, so it’s incredibly important to prevent what we can. That’s why we’re recommending both the COVID vaccine and the flu shot for you and your family this year.
Last year, the safety measures we took to fight COVID-19 may also have contributed to a very mild flu season. And that was a welcome dose of good news in a difficult time. The unpredictable nature of this virus means we are still learning about how it mutates and what it may or may not do over the coming months. That’s why we can’t let last year’s low influenza number lull us into complacency this year.
The flu and you
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends flu shots for almost everyone 6 months and older. Flu shots are especially important for people at high risk of getting very sick, including:
People 65 and older.People with certain chronic conditions, such as asthma, diabetes or heart disease.Pregnant women.Young children, especially those under 2.People from racial and ethnic minority groups.People with disabilities, especially those that affect muscle or lung function or that make it difficult to cough or swallow.
Most people should get their flu shot in September or October, CDC says. That’s before the flu starts spreading in most places. But it’s also late enough to last through the worst of the flu season.
Children 6 months to 8 years old who have not had a flu shot before need two doses given at least four weeks apart. They should get an early start so they can get the second dose by the end of October.
What’s new for the flu shot this year?
A few things are different for the 2021-2022 influenza (flu) season, including:
The composition of flu vaccines has been updated. (There are many different flu viruses, and they are constantly changing. The composition of U.S. flu vaccines is reviewed annually and updated as needed to match circulating flu viruses. This season, all flu vaccines will be designed to protect against the four viruses that research indicates will be most common.)
All flu vaccines will be quadrivalent (four component), meaning designed to protect against four different flu viruses. Flucelvax Quadrivalent is now approved for people 2 years and older.Flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines can be given at the same time (previously COVID vaccines were not administered within a certain number of days from other vaccines).
One appointment, two shots
As mentioned above, it’s now safe to get the flu shot and the COVID vaccine at the same time. If you’ve yet to get a COVID-19 vaccine, there are good reasons to include them in your plan this fall. The vaccines are safe and very good at protecting people from COVID-19.
CDC recommends that most people 12 and older be vaccinated against COVID-19. It may not be long before this is extended to younger children as well. At the time of this writing, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) was considering Pfizer’s request to allow the use of its vaccine in children ages 5 to 11. If the FDA authorizes emergency use of the child-size Pfizer doses, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will next decide whether to recommend the shots for youngsters, and the CDC will make a final decision.
Booster shots, or a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, are also recommended for certain groups, including those with compromised immune systems, people who live in long-term care settings and those whose occupation puts them at higher risk. Talk to your healthcare provider to determine if a third-dose booster is a good idea for you.
Do they really help?
CDC conducts studies each year to determine how well influenza vaccines protect against flu. While vaccine effectiveness can vary, recent studies show flu vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40% and 60% among the overall population. The Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines continue to be studied. During initial clinical trials, effectiveness ranged from 93% to 95%. Both influenza and COVID vaccines are also shown to reduce severity of illness and likelihood of hospitalization. According to the CDC, flu vaccines have reduced the risk of hospitalizations among older adults on average by about 40%.
What else can you do?
While symptoms are slightly different and it is possible to get both influenza and COVID at the same time, preventative measures for both illnesses are the same. Take these preventative actions against the spread of both infections:
Wash your hands.Avoid close contact with those who are sick.Wear a mask over your nose and mouth.Cover your coughs and sneezes.Get your flu and COVID-19 vaccines.Talk to your doctor if you have questions.
Fall is generally considered a good time to get the flu vaccine. The best way to prevent yourself and others from getting sick this flu season is by getting vaccinated for both influenza and COVID19.
Reliable sources for more information:
CDC FAQs for the 2021-22 Flu Season: cdc.gov/flu/season/faq-flu-season-2021-2022.htm.Link_tunzlnabVaccineFinder.org – a site from the United States Department of Health and Human Services, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and VaccineFinder from Boston Children’s Hospital to help find flu and COVID vaccines year you along with answers to your vaccine questions. The Health Library on our website at lrhc.org.
