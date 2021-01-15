Aircraft hijacking incidents between the United States and Cuba were at their height between 1968 and 1972. These incidents were attributed to extortion, flight for political asylum and mental illness.
Subsequent measures by both governments contributed to a gradual reduction of hijackings. Those measures included the introduction of metal detectors in U.S. airports in 1973 and a joint agreement between the U.S. and Cuba to return or prosecute hijackers.
Darlene Luther, the wife of 1963 Fergus Falls High School graduate Bill Luther, was a stewardess (referred to as flight attendants today) on a plane that was hijacked to Cuba 50 years ago this month, on Jan. 22, 1971.
Bill and Darlene lived in Moorhead at the time, where I also resided. I knew Bill through his younger brother Bob, a good friend of mine. Bill, an attorney who needed to be out of town, asked in advance if I could take Darlene to the Fargo airport. I of course said yes.
Said Bill Luther a few days ago:
“I was doing a federal judicial clerkship for Judge Myron Bright who was a federal judge on the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals headquartered in St. Louis. Darlene and I lived in Moorhead that year (1971) because Fargo was where the judge’s chambers were located.
“That day I was in St. Louis for court hearings and traveling myself. I didn’t learn about the hijacking until Darlene called me from Florida and told me she was safely back in the USA.”
Darlene flew from Fargo to Minneapolis where she boarded a Boeing 727 airliner operated by Northwest Orient Airlines. The plane, while enroute on a Friday to Washington, D.C., had scheduled stops in Milwaukee and Detroit.
Shortly after takeoff from Milwaukee, a man walked toward Luther and another stewardess. He carried a briefcase and had a hatchet under his right arm.
He told them he had a bomb in the suitcase that he could detonate at any time. The man demanded to go to Algeria and allowed the stewardesses to contact the pilots in the cockpit.
The pilots spoke with the hijacker and persuaded him to let the plane land in Detroit for refueling.
With FBI agents close by the plane, pilots informed the hijacker, later identified as 20-year-old Garland Grant, that the aircraft was not equipped to make it to Algeria. The hijacker then agreed to go to Havana, Cuba.
The plane took off for Havana at 2:35 p.m. They arrived in Cuba at 6:40 p.m. Grant departed the plane but then was taken into custody by Cuban officials.
Luther, other flight attendants, pilots and 60 passengers spent Friday night and into Saturday morning in Havana. They returned to the United States via Miami where Darlene and her husband Bill connected by telephone.
Later on Saturday the airplane returned to the Twin Cities.
On Saturday evening, while working nightside at the Fargo Forum copy editor’s desk, I learned about the hijacking. I said to my supervisor, “I know one of the stewardesses. I dropped her off at the Fargo airport Friday morning.”
I said I could track down Darlene, and did so by connecting to her by phone to White Bear Lake where she was at the home of her parents. After a phone interview I wrote a front-page story for the Sunday, Jan. 24, 1971, morning edition of the Forum. The Associated Press supplied a photo of Darlene and one of the pilots.
The best news of all was that Darlene and everyone else on the plane were back home safe and sound.
Bill and Darlene, after moving to the Twin Cities, both served in the Minnesota State Legislature. Darlene was a business consultant and Bill later served in the U.S. Congress.
Darlene, 54, died in 2002 following a battle with cancer. She is buried with other members of the Luther family at Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
