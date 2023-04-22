Two 1960s Fergus Falls High School basketball players who married Otter cheerleaders recall, with their wives, great memories of the renovated Otter Fieldhouse next to Roosevelt Park.
“Since 1960 I’ve known the fieldhouse as Roosevelt gym. Both names sound pleasant to me,” says 1963 FFHS graduate Ken Kothe, a retired minister living in St. Michael, southeast of St. Cloud.
Kothe says many memories of the 69-year-old gym remain for former players, and he is certain many new ones will be made.
“I remember the structure and atmosphere,” said Kothe, “especially the lighting, scoreboard and extended bleacher section. Those Friday and Saturday nights for Otter basketball were very special.”
Kothe said the team presence in the locker room, the cheering of the crowd, the band playing, the cheerleaders, coaches, teachers and fans all made for a thrilling evening of Otter basketball.
“Now, whenever I visit the old gym, I fondly remember some of my teammates that included Barry Johnson, Loren Kern, Steve LeGrand, Don Gamber, Dick and Charles Beck, Harold Tysver, Steve Emerson and Wayne Sandberg, to name a few.”
Players such as Kothe recall thrilling close-game wins and also some tough close-game losses.
“In 1962 we came from behind against Moorhead,” Kothe said, “but Dwight Kringler of the Spuds made a last-second shot, and we lost by one point.”
Kothe scored 22 points that night and was comforted by fans who said the team made a great effort, even in defeat.
Former Otter cheerleader Katherine (Beamish) Kothe also has good memories.
“Those days were really exciting for me, too,” said Katie. “We cheerleaders spent a lot of time practicing our cheers on that floor to ready ourselves for weekends of basketball and crowds that were near capacity. The old gym was an amazing place and a memorable time for me.”
Dan Larson, former Otter and member of the FFHS Class of 1965, recalls the early 1960s when, as a junior high student, he watched with awe the Gene Shuck and Pete Van Dyken teams.
“I didn't realize how soon it would be before I would have the honor of running out of the locker room and into the noise and excitement that the Roosevelt Gym would produce,” said Larson, a retired teacher and coach residing in Northfield, south of the Twin Cities.
He said the Otter pep band was responsible for lots of goose bumps on players, cheerleaders, coaches and fans, especially with the volume the gym acoustics allowed. Like clockwork, Oats LeGrand had his headset and microphone ready at courtside to broadcast the game.
“The old gym had its own personality,” he said. “Today you can still feel it when you walk into the venue that drips with history. Hopefully hundreds of Otters will experience the fieldhouse for another 70 years, or more.”
Larson married Otter cheerleader Carol Anderson, who like Katherine (Beamish) Kothe, also has special memories of her cheerleading days.
“Cheering for teams, today, has become an almost lost activity for most schools,” she said. “When we cheered, we had the student body supporting us at home and away games. Today there are many more different activities offered for both boys and girls.”
Carol says the Otter gym in the 1960s was always the best with its beautiful wood ceiling and the sound the cheers would produce.
“We were very active throughout the game,” she said. “As cheerleaders we practiced after school a lot. The upper-class girls were in charge of what we would be cheering.”
When the band would play the school song, Otter cheerleaders were on the floor leading the crowd.
“It was very exciting and we all thought we were an important part of the team,” Carol said. “The Otter Fieldhouse was by far the best gym to cheer in and I'm so happy and excited to know it will still be used for many more years.”