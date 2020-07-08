While it is easy to put your recycling in a bin and drop if off or put it on the curb, it can be slightly more difficult to make sure you are recycling the right things. Recycling makes us feel good knowing we are helping the planet and making less trash. But sometimes people want to recycle a little too much … leading to items in the recycling bin that are not recyclable. In the recycling industry this is often called ‘‘wishcycling.’’
Your intentions may be good, but the end result is not. Let’s be clear, putting something in the recycling bin does not result in more recycling if it’s the wrong thing. Any item put out for recycling that is not recyclable must be removed before the rest of the material can be made into new products. At the Otter Tail County Recycling Center recycling is sorted by hand so cleaning up wishcycling takes up staff time and can actually be dangerous depending on the item in question.
Here are a some things we see a lot of with recycling that we wish we wouldn’t:
Styrofoam: Although this material has a No. 6 plastic symbol on it, it is not accepted in most recycling programs. If possible, try to avoid Styrofoam but if you have it put it in the garbage.
Bubble wrap: bubble wrap or other plastic wrapping materials don’t belong in the recycling bin. Clean bubble wrap can be reused, otherwise put it in the garbage. Some companies now honor customer requests to not pack shipments using bubble wrap or other nonrecyclable packaging.
Cartons: Convenient for keeping our food fresh but not so convenient to recycle … yet. The market for recycled cartons is growing but it isn’t an option in our area right now. Choose products in other packaging that you can recycle such as plastic jugs or glass jars.
Plastic bags: Plastic bags put into regular recycling get too dirty to recycle and wrap around equipment. Plastic bags can be recycled – but you need to bring them back to a retail store to do it. They also make great liners for small trash cans … so reuse them if you can!
Clothing: Use drop-off donation bins such as USAgain or DAV drop-off bins to make sure usable items can be worn by someone else.
Paper plates: Paper plates are not recyclable because they are potentially coated with plastic or a waxy substance or are soiled with liquid and food. Choose reusable items instead.
Scrap metal: Metal items such as cooking pots, wire hangers, lawn mower blades, etc., can all be recycled at a scrap yard or disposed of with other scrap metal at the Fergus Falls landfill or a solid waste transfer station. Smaller items can be dropped off for free at the recycling center in Fergus Falls.
However, please recycle all cardboard, office paper, newspaper, junk mail, catalogs and magazines, aluminum and tin cans, glass bottles and jars, and plastic containers No. 1-7. It really does make a difference! People who recycle in Otter Tail County prevented over 9 million pounds of recycling from going to a landfill or waste-to-energy last year and gave their waste a new life – so keep up the good work!
For more information on proper waste disposal and recycling right, visit ottertailcountymn.us/department/solid-waste/.
Cedar Walters is the Public Information and Education Officer for Otter Tail County Solid Waste.
