Many older residents of Fergus Falls, while experiencing the challenges with COVID-19, recall the early 1950s when the polio outbreak also was a scary time.
Polio led to an infection or inflammation of the spinal cord which is part of the central nervous system. Back then public health officials imposed quarantines to restrict movement to people exposed to the contagious disease.
Some of the ramifications of polio included increasing muscle weakness and stress on joints. One of the worst-case scenarios included paralysis.
In 1952 alone, thousands of children were affected by the virus. Thankfully, the Jonas Salk polio vaccine was introduced in 1955.
The Fergus Falls Otter varsity football program, in the fall of 1953, was shut down after three players came down with polio. The team had already struggled, with no wins and six losses.
“I knew each of those three players. They all recovered but remained partially disabled,” said Dayton Soby, a 1957 Fergus Falls High School graduate who was a high school freshman in the fall of 1953.
Amazing is that two years later, with the Salk vaccine widely in use, senior quarterback Gene Donley led the Otters to a 9-0 record in the fall of 1955. Fergus Falls was 8-0 the next year, in the fall of 1956, led by senior running back Chuck Weiss.
Donley, a few years before his passing, talked to one of coach Richard Risbrudt's Otter football teams that was going through a tough time. He mentioned the polio-shortened season of 1953, his sophomore year, and told the current Fergus Falls players to stay positive and keep working hard.
Donley, who worked in the banking business, was a classmate of the late Myron Johnson who was a student manager and polio survivor. Johnson also became a lifeguard and swim instructor at Pebble Lake.
Johnson had corrective surgeries at Mayo Clinic in Rochester. His left leg was 1-3/4 inches shorter than his right leg.
Adds his sister, Ann Johnson Arnold, FFHS Class of 1957:
“Yes, Myron certainly survived polio. I remember our family taking more than one trip to the Rochester Mayo Clinic during Myron's early years. He had more than one operation, including one surgery on the good leg when doctors attempted to slow growth.”
Johnson later worked for the Minnesota Department of Corrections as a state probation/parole agent.
Hornung, McConnell were great radio duo
Paul Hornung, former Green Bay Packer who died on Nov. 13, was radio color man during Minnesota Vikings’ games. Covering the play-by-play was the late Joe McConnell.
They teamed together from 1971 to 1974, covering Vikings’ games at the old Metropolitan Stadium in Bloomington. Those were the days of quarterback Fran Tarkenton and the defensive Purple People Eaters.
Hornung was a member of the Green Bay Packers when they won the first Super Bowl in January 1967. He was a star running back and kicker.
McConnell, who died in 2018, won five Sportscaster of the Year awards when he called the play-by-play for NFL teams, NBA squads, pro baseball and college football games.
Wild Bill Hickok from old TV days
Back in the 1950s a favorite Saturday morning TV show was “Adventures of Wild Bill Hickok” from the Old West.
Hickok rode his horse Buckshot while his sidekick, 300-pound Jingles, rode his horse named Joker.
Jingles described Hickok as “the bravest, strongest, fightingest U.S. Marshal in the whole West.”
Hickok was able to beat up all the bad guys.
Actor Guy Madison took the role of U.S. Marshal Hickok for 112 episodes, with Andy Devine playing Deputy Marshal Jingles.
When this TV series began, in the early 1950s, the programs were sponsored by Kellogg’s Sugar Corn Pops. The name was later changed to Corn Pops when many cereal makers dropped the word sugar.
Each run time was 30 minutes for the “Adventures of Wild Bill Hickok.”
Tom Hintgen is a longtime Daily Journal columnist. His column appears in the Weekend Edition.
