Last week my family spent some time in Arizona. We flew into the Mesa airport on Monday, and as soon as we settled into our upgraded rental vehicle, we took off to bring one of the boys to spend time with his uncle’s family for an overnight. The rest of us grabbed some breakfast and took off for Green Valley, where I had the opportunity to spend a few hours at another Wick Communications office while my husband and the other boys explored a unique park, complete with a human sundial. From there we headed to Bisbee, where my husband and I filed some land-transfer paperwork and took possession of a plot of land that was purchased by my husband’s grandfather in 1985. We then took a scenic drive back up to Sierra Vista where we had the opportunity to meet and visit with one of my college professors and award-winning author, Weston Ochse, and his lovely wife and fellow author, Yvonne Navarro. Ochse has continued to be a teacher beyond the end of my time in his class, helping me through the process of writing my novel, which is still in progress. After partaking in some authentic and fantastic Mexican food, we trekked back to Chandler, where we checked into our hotel and collapsed into bed for the night. It was a great day!
Tuesday brought about more fun. We stopped at my brother’s to see my nephews quickly before they headed off to school (they start in July down there). With all three kiddos in tow, we began the three-hour adventure down to our new land. We stopped in Tombstone for lunch and some souvenir shopping. When we departed we had two boys donning cowboy hats and another all decked out in steampunk from the neck up, face mask included. When we arrived at our land, we experienced the washed-out dirt roads that led up to our property, which would require some attention if we were to ever to use that land for anything other than what it presently is — desolate. We spent some time exploring the almost 2 acres, dodging mesquite tree thorns, walking the rocky, dry riverbed, and watching the rain fall over the mountains. It was an experience I wouldn’t trade and I am already looking forward to the next time we get out there. That evening, we met my brother’s family and my uncle, who lives in Apache Junction, for a leisurely dinner, where the kids — five boys — entertained themselves by being a bunch of goofballs. Minus my uncle, we all headed to the hotel for some nighttime outdoor swimming. It was a great day!
We had the opportunity to scoop up two of the boys’ Minnesota friends on Wednesday. They were a mere 10 minutes from our hotel, as they spend the summers with their dad in Tempe. We went out for lunch, where I tried oysters for the first time, and then went back to the hotel for more swimming. (Give five boys ages 8-13 some toddler inflatable floatie rings, and see what happens … )
After we brought the friends back to their dad’s house, we headed to a waterpark, where we had an absolute blast! My brother’s family joined in on the fun a bit later, and we spent the evening laughing (and sometimes screaming) until the park closed. One of the kids nearly fell asleep at the dinner table following the waterpark, but he made it through and we all went our separate ways for the night. It was a great day … until we got back to the hotel.
While we were gone, someone entered our hotel room and decided to steal a bunch of our stuff — wallets, electronics, clothes, my deodorant … they left the kids enough clothing for the rest of our visit (one day) and proceeded to attempt to use a credit card across the street, so the circumstances were a little suspicious. I digress. We spent the next hours discussing the incident with the police and hotel staff, moving to a different hotel room, and processing the situation with the kids, who were very confused and angry over the upsetting experience. Despite the overwhelmingly negative connotations of the theft, the experience left us feeling grateful for the lessons that were learned. Hearing your children say things like, “I will never steal anything because it makes you feel really bad!” is heartbreaking, for sure; but it also gives them a perspective that they didn’t have before. Since the burglary, our kids have been more appreciative of what they have and more considerate of others and their belongings. All said and done, I still look back at Wednesday and say that it was a great day!
If you’re curious, after wrapping up our burglary discussions on Thursday, we headed to my brother’s place to relax before doing ice cream and goodbyes, meeting a dear friend of mine for dinner, and heading to the airport to come home, sleep a little, and move into our new home … but that’s a story for another time!
