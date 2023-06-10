The school year came to an end. I’m sure everyone was ready for the end of the year. The majority of kids look forward to summer. No more homework, studying or tests. They have a bit more freedom in the summer. Kids were simply ready for the summer break. My guess is most of the school staff were ready to cut them loose. And yet, as antsy as the students are, teachers work their magic and make the last couple weeks of school fun and meaningful. No easy feat. Hats off to the teachers.



