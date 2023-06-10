The school year came to an end. I’m sure everyone was ready for the end of the year. The majority of kids look forward to summer. No more homework, studying or tests. They have a bit more freedom in the summer. Kids were simply ready for the summer break. My guess is most of the school staff were ready to cut them loose. And yet, as antsy as the students are, teachers work their magic and make the last couple weeks of school fun and meaningful. No easy feat. Hats off to the teachers.
As a grandmother of three, it is my awesome privilege to fill in when my grandchildren’s parents aren’t able to attend an activity at school. May 26 was a very busy day of filling in. Lucky me!
It started at Prairie Wetlands Learning Center (PWLC) on the southernmost end of Fergus Falls. For those of you who haven’t been to PWLC, you are missing out. It is an amazing area to take a hike, go bird watching, or simply commune with our native environment in West Central Minnesota. And it is free.
My 10-year-old grandson attends Prairie Science Class (PSC) at PWLC as part of his regular curriculum in fourth grade. He goes to PWLC every morning and attends traditional school in the afternoon. The 26th was the day that the students’ grown-ups were invited to attend an end-of-the-year celebration of PSC. The time began with a video of activities the students participated in throughout the year. The kids giggled and the adults enjoyed both the giggling and the pictures.
Next, we were invited outside where our kids gave a speech in small groups. Among other things, the kids were to include in their speeches their favorite season, their favorite place at PWLC, and the naturalist they most liked. For most of the kids, these were the first speeches they had ever written and presented. Despite being nervous, the kids all did a great job.
We then got to plant two native plants of the student’s choice. My grandson chose Black Eyed Susan and Common Evening Primrose. The kids and their adults were given a specific spot to plant them in. After they prepared the soil, placed their two plants in the soil, and watered them, they were to go to clean-up stations. There, they scrubbed up their pots and trowels, so they were ready for the next planting.
After the clean-up was done, we moved on to an activity that each student chose. My grandson chose invertebrates, so we went down on the floating docks to see what was in the water. After filling a white, plastic tub with water, we took a net, swished it through the water, and emptied it into our tub. We found that there are all kinds of interesting creatures living in the wetlands. Much to my disappointment, no one caught any leeches.
To end the morning, the adults gathered in the amphitheater as the students went back to the classroom to gather their journals and other materials that were to go home with the adults. It was at that point, we were to write a letter to our student. That was probably the most difficult task of the morning. Not because there weren’t thoughts to convey, but because there were too many thoughts whirling around in my head. I had a difficult time figuring out which thoughts I wanted to put down on paper. I did figure it out. He was impressed with the length of the letter. I hope he was also impressed with the content. I don’t say often enough how very glad I am, that he is my grandson.
Once the letters were written the students were dismissed, and I had time to reflect on the morning. I came to three conclusions. The first was that we are so lucky to have PWLC in our community. It is a place that I and my grandchildren have spent many hours at. In my book, it is a must-go-to place in Otter Tail County. Thank you to all state and federal departments that make PWLC a reality and thank you to the PWLC staff!
Second, we are beyond lucky to have PSC in our school district. The lessons the kids learned both intentionally and as a byproduct of that instruction, are invaluable. The knowledge the kids gained about our natural world can be used for the rest of their lives. Thank you ISD 544!
Finally, we couldn’t be any luckier to have the teachers we do. They integrate life skills such as writing, reading, math and science with nature. They teach our kids how to be naturalists, a life skill in its own right. And they are good at it. I don’t know what we would do without them. Teachers, a big thank you for all you do for our kids!
I hope everyone has a great summer break. I know we will probably find ourselves at PWLC a few times this summer. Will we see you there? I hope so!
