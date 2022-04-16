As you can see by reading today’s edition of the Daily Journal, President Teddy Roosevelt (Joe Wiegand of Medora, ND) came to visit Fergus Falls last Wednesday and it was a blast from the past!
Before I start rolling out all the good stuff about the President’s visit I want to give Laurel Nelson of Nelson Auto Center a big shout out for making the President’s visit possible. Way to go Laurel!
The President had a very busy day as he visited Hillcrest Lutheran Academy and taught four history classes while he was there. He also visited the Lake Region Healthcare pediatric department and donated 30 teddy bears (very cool).
At the Fergus Falls Noon Rotary we vacated our normal noon meeting time in favor of an evening meeting at the YMCA so we could spend time with Teddy. We had a nice dinner with about 50 Rotarians and guests attending to see the President in action and he did not fail to entertain as he methodically worked the room socializing before dinner. The real entertainment started after dinner with the President taking the floor and telling story after story of his adventures and time as President.
One story he told was how the teddy bear came to be associated with him. He was on a hunting trip and his assistants cornered and tied a bear to a willow tree. They then summoned Teddy to come and shoot it. He refused to shoot it as that was not very sporting in any kind of way. A political cartoonist drew up a cartoon of the President refusing to shoot what appeared to be a baby bear (in the cartoon). Upon seeing this a toy company contacted him to get permission to create stuffed bears called “Teddy’s Bear.”
This was a huge hit and eventually morphed into what we know today as a teddy bear. So that is why Teddy Roosevelt is associated with teddy bears. I love that story and there were many more that evening that were equally as fun to listen to.
For sure, Theodore Roosevelt was one of our greatest presidents and we are lucky to have a great impersonator like Joe Wiegand helping to keep his memory alive. If you travel to western North Dakota it is worth stopping in Medora where you will no doubt run into President Teddy Roosevelt. Bully!
