Leadership means someone’s got a plan, motivates his people to act, provides consistency not confusion, knows he or she’s in charge, demonstrates strong team spirit of “we” not “he,” and can deal with the worst case scenario.
The other day, our president, confronted by a woman newspaper reporter regarding his ever changing views and behavior, put down the reporter with, “That’s a nasty statement...I’m not responsible for something I did not start like the coronavirus.”
Such behavior in the current coronavirus pandemic is unethical and dangerous. We need a leader who shares policies and plans supported by facts to confront COVID-19.
Yes, I do appreciate the president creating a national emergency, rallying corporate leadership for drive-by testing, and working with the national hospital system on doing its share. But we need much more. We must not panic, but we can’t just sit quietly and wait for our president to act.
His primary focus must be on the people with the virus, their families and the people in our nation — not on stock markets and corporate leadership. We also need a leader who knows how to be totally quiet, surround himself with smart scientists, and let them address the crisis.
Lastly, I want a president who’s not inflicted with narcissism, surrounding himself with lackeys always telling him he’s great. Unfortunately, we have a president needing much ego massaging, narcissistic stroking and cheerful happy talk.
Gus Wilhelmy
Fergus Falls
