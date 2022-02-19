Presidents Day is this Monday, Feb. 21, and is the latest marker of how fast time flies. Yesterday was Valentine’s Day and seems like the day before that was Christmas/New Years — it’s just that fast. Maybe if we go a little faster we can melt some of this snow and be into spring sometime next week. Sounds good to me.
I think we all know what President’s Day is; however, most do not know the details behind the holiday. So, here it is.
The very first President’s Day (Washington’s Birthday) was celebrated on Feb. 22, 1796 — the last year of George Washington’s presidency. What many people do not know is that back then, they used an old style calendar, according to that calendar (Julian calendar) he was born on Feb. 11, 1731. The current new style calendar (Gregorian calendar) that has been in use since the mid-18th century, shows he was born on Feb. 22. As a result of the calendar change, most Americans celebrated his birthday on the 22nd, while others marked the occasion on the 11th.
Washington’s Birthday became a bonafide national holiday by the early 19th century. Traditions included Birth Night Balls in various regions, speeches and receptions given by prominent public figures and a lot of revelry in taverns throughout the land. For sure, this event became big and celebrated in the early 19th century, but did not become official until 1885, when President Chester Arthur signed a bill making it a federal holiday.
Let’s not forget about Abraham Lincoln. He was born on Feb. 12, 1809, and was the next president to gain reverence similar to Washington. His birthday was first celebrated in 1865, the year after he was assassinated. Many people feel that Lincoln, the president credited with preserving the nation during the Civil War, has been short-changed. They feel this way because according to the Office of Personnel Management, President’s Day is still officially known as Washington’s Birthday. They feel this diminishes his role in American history. The good news is that many states have adopted Lincoln’s birthday as a legal holiday.
In 1968, Congress passed legislation (Uniform Monday Act) placing most federal holidays on a Monday, including Washington’s birthday, to create a three-day weekend. In 1971, the legislation went into effect and the third Monday of each February became the new federal holiday for President’s Day. President Richard Nixon combined Washington’s and Lincoln’s birthdays into President’s Day. Remember, it is still officially listed as Washington’s birthday, although many people today know it as President’s Day. The misconception is only reinforced by the fact that the third Monday in February can only occur between Feb. 15-21. This means that the holiday is always after Lincoln’s birthday and before Washington’s birthday.
Today, President’s Day has become well-known for being a day in which many stores hold sales. In the late 1980s, with a push from advertisers, the term “President’s Day” began to really make a public appearance. Until the late 1980s, corporate businesses were universally closed on this day, just like Christmas Day. It appears that while President’s Day was intended to be a day to honor our past presidents it was also intended to promote business. When reviewing the Uniform Monday Holiday Bill debate of 1968, it shows that supporters of the bill were intent on moving federal holidays to Mondays to promote business.
Over time, as with many federal holidays, few Americans actually celebrate President’s Day, and it has become known as a day off from school or work. As a result, most non-governmental workers (like me) do not get the day off.