I sat within the cubicle at our local bank, digging through a Safety Deposit Box. I was moving … moving that which was within the three long metal boxes … to one with more holding power. It was a good day!
As I sorted through the items, one in particular caught my eye. It was the vaccination record of my children. Digging deeper, I noted a stiff piece of paper which had written upon it not only my name, but a list of all vaccines I’d received while serving as a Peace Corps Volunteer. I stared. There was proof before me … I was not, nor am I to this day, anti-vaccine. With the most recent pandemic, many have made presuppositions as to why people do or do not get vaccinated.
So why make mention of this? Perhaps it’s the word “presupposition” snagging my thoughts these days. Perhaps it’s the presupposition that name calling is okay to use as a scare tactic in today’s world with little respect for others who might have sound reasoning for the reasoning behind their decisions. Perhaps it’s the presupposition that you are of one political sway because you do or do not choose to get it that drives me right up the wall. And finally, perhaps it is the presupposition that there are only a justified few to be classified as the experts when all of the other experts are silenced in the line of discussion. The presupposition that it is one way or the highway and people are not smart enough to read and make their own choices about it that makes me wonder why the push and the shove is the only method approved.
Have I ruled out the possibility of taking it? No I have not. We waited to get the shingles vaccination and were glad we did because the new one which came down the pipe has two things going for it that the old one didn’t. First, it did not use any fetal cell lines upon which to do testing nor for production of. Secondly, it’s more effective. I’m glad we waited.
People can say what they want, but just because they presuppose something about your life or the lives of others does not make it true.
I suppose I must not presuppose about a lot of things in life and it’s a beautiful reminder to look into the mirror to make sure I am honoring with dignity every person with whom I speak. Each and every person is made in the image of God, even those who are presupposing much these days … and I suppose I, too, must not presuppose anything about them either.
Exodus 20:16 must have been written for such a time as this. “Thou shalt not bear false witness against thy neighbor.”
And, so we ask, “Who is my neighbor?”
Luke 10:37 explains, “The one who shows mercy…go and do likewise.”
May we go and do likewise, giving not only grace but mercy in extending our thoughts, words, and deeds to those whom we stand next to, walk by, and talk not only to…but about. Amen.
Good news, the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines both are cell-free in their manufacture. Moderna is over 94% effective against the Delta variant against hospitalization, even better against dying from it.
Get yours tomorrow, it's free.
People have in fact died waiting to be vaccinated against COVID, which is why I don't think waiting is advisable, personally, as if you get sick you then can be spreading it to others who may not be even eligible for the vaccine such as kids... but you should really discuss your concerns with your doctor. It's difficult because people are deliberately trying to confuse people on the COVID vaccine, which is FDA-approved, safe, and works. I don't know why and I honestly don't really want to know why. The consequences of this confusion are too often unnecessary deaths and family tragedies.
I personally survived the vaccine just fine and I can't wait until everybody I know and love is eligible to be vaccinated and gets it. I care about YOUR vaccine status because I'm fairly sure the world is better off with you alive and healthy than sick and dying of COVID. And the world is DEFINITELY better off if you don't have other people's deaths on your conscience due to infecting them in the first place.
