Most of us would like to ignore the fact that every year there are approximately 6 million dogs and cats sitting in animal shelters across this country waiting for a second chance. But the reality is that approximately half of them will never find a loving home. Pet overpopulation in our world, our country and right here in Otter Tail County is a huge problem and we hope you will choose to be a part of the solution by having all domestic pets spayed or neutered.
In just one-year, an unaltered female dog or cat, her mate and their offspring can reproduce 19 additional puppies and/or kittens. And if that cycle continues, their offspring will reproduce 2,048 additional dogs and cats in four years! Over five years, they would bring an additional 11,801 animals into this world!
We may not be able to save them all but when it comes to the pet overpopulation crisis, every single altered animal makes a difference. Please be a responsible owner of all animals in your care, including outdoor “barn cats.” If left on their own, outdoor barn cats will undoubtedly live a difficult life and continue to reproduce unwanted kittens. Studies also show that animals who have been spayed/neutered have an 85% lower risk of disease and certain types of cancers and are less likely to wander or show aggression and have a 3-5 year longer lifespan than those that have not been “fixed.”
All of our shelter dogs and cats are spayed or neutered prior to adoption with this expense included in your adoption fees. Of course, each pet should be evaluated on an individual basis but current recommendations are:
Kittens should be sterilized by five months of age. This recommendation prevents unwanted litters and greatly decreases mammary cancer risks in female cats as well as spraying/marking in male cats, but still allows kittens time to grow. Kittens sterilized at this age quickly bounce back from surgery.
Small-breed dogs (under 45 pounds projected adult body weight) should be neutered at six months of age or spayed prior to the first heat (five to six months). Large-breed dogs (over 45 pounds projected adult body weight) should be neutered after growth stops, which usually is between 9 and 15 months of age. The decision on when to spay a large-breed female dog is based on many factors — your veterinarian can help narrow down the recommended window of 5-15 months depending on your dog’s disease risk and lifestyle.
The choice to spay or neuter your pet may be one of the most important decisions you make impacting their long-term health — and your wallet! If you are financially unable to alter your pet, please visit with us about reduced-cost programs available in our area.
Kristi Lausch is a board member of the Humane Society of Otter Tail County.
