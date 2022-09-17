It was time, past time, to clean out the she shed. “What is a she shed?” Well, in this case it’s a storage shed containing all my supplies for canning, painting and Christmas decorations, as well as our camping gear. It’s a she shed because I have control over what goes in and what does not. It is also my sole responsibility to keep it organized, tidy and to know what’s inside. While It’s pretty on the outside, the inside was getting so crowded there was hardly room to pass gas.
Three tubs of mom’s stuff have resided in the shed since we moved in 2009. She’s been with Jesus since 2013 and the awareness of my need to dive into those tubs worked on me like a toothache. It was time. I’ve only been accused of procrastination once in my life. Typically, I’m a roll up your sleeves and get it done kind of gal … but this is different. Eric and I moved mom out of three different residences and I needed a break. Ok, so the break has gone on far too long, and the toothache was starting to get annoying. I dutifully carried three tubs and two boxes into the house preparing for the agonizing task of wading through old pictures and junk.
Where do you start on such a project? The boxes and tubs sat in a corner of the living room until a day when it was too hot to be outside. We all know there is plenty to do outdoors, so I could procrastinate a few more days. With a hot spell in mid-August, I decided to take the plunge. The first three tubs were indeed mom’s. The two cardboard boxes were mine! Oops! I found lovely glass dishes I forgot I had, which now reside at the Salvation Army Thrift Store. I also discovered a heavy glass cake plate with a domed cover that I couldn’t part with, although I can’t remember having it! I know, right? Does that ever happen to you? The treasure presides on the serving counter of my kitchen. I made muffins to put in it to justify its importance. OK, I confess, most of the time it sits empty, but no one is challenging its right to be there.
The next box held my metal orthotics from when I was 12! I wore them until my teen years when foot pain was preferred over unfashionable shoes. It also was home to my head-gear, which I was supposed to wear 24 hours a day. That lasted for two school days until I decided I’d rather die than to be seen with such a contraption. Underneath those treasures I found three scrapbooks. Whose are these? As I paged through them, I realized they were mine! Having no recollection of being a scrapbooker, I paged through the first book finding programs from high school plays, newspaper clippings of basketball games and ribbons from every track meet I ever participated in. Continuing through the books I found graduation pictures of my friends and jewels that only I would cherish. I decided to keep the scrapbooks indoors until after my next class reunion. Then I’ll decide what to do with all the memories. It occurred to me that some of these things could be saved for my funeral. Oh dear, let’s not go there. Lastly, I found my journal. I kept a journal? As I wandered through the boxes, memories washed over me. I began to recall spending quiet weekends painstakingly taping school memorabilia into the scrapbooks. Reading the journal brought back even more memories. I noticed by the middle of my senior year mementoes were simply stuffed into my book, but never organized and certainly not taped. I must have gotten a life!
As I continued, my living room became littered with memories dating back to 1965. In spite of the mess, I decided to put off making decisions of what to keep until I opened every container. Procrastination? Happily, I found items belonging to my children. No decision there, they get them back. I quickly packed them up for prompt delivery. Then it was time to attack mom’s three tubs. (At least I hoped they were hers) Yes indeed! The first tub held pictures organized by year in plastic storage bags. Wow, amazing organization. The next held obituaries and mementoes of family members. A letter fell on the floor and I reached down to pick it up and started to read. It was something I wrote to my dad in 2008. Why did they save that? As I read, I realized how important it is to write to the people we love. Reading it brought tears as I thought of dad reading my memories of being “daddy’s girl”. As I sifted through the containers I became emotionally and physically exhausted. However, with all I had thrown or given away, the remaining items fit into three smallish tubs. I decided they were too precious to keep in the she shed. They now reside in a closet. I’ll deal with them another time.
Have you ever moved or cleaned out closets or spaces where you were forced to travel down memory lane? Did you find treasures you forgot you had? How did you deal with them? Do you also suffer from undiagnosed procrastination?