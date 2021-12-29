Recently, an article popped up on my phone regarding the question, “should children be taught how to grow food in school?”
Right away it was a total “yes” from me.
I’m not about to pose a curriculum change, but it got me thinking, what should be included in the basics of education? What are the things that every child should know and learn? If the knowledge of how to grow food isn’t a basic fundamental form of knowledge, I don’t know what is.
There are some schools that already have classes that teach children how to garden and grow food. But, I was certainly never taught how to grow my own food when I was in school.
Looking back, I wish I had been.
Growing up, my mom had a garden in the backyard. I would occasionally help plant seeds, water and (begrudgingly) weed. While she was a good gardener, I, unfortunately, didn’t have a knack for gardening and it frankly didn’t interest me. So, despite her efforts, my gardening knowledge didn’t blossom.
Like the basics of math, gardening would have had to be a skill that I was more or less forced to learn in school in order for me to give the skill the proper time it needed to develop.
I didn’t learn how to make a garden plot, how to prepare the ground or soil, how different plants thrive in different conditions or any other gardening basics.
I’m completely reliant on the produce section of the grocery store.
I think it would have been wonderful if I had learned how to create and care for a bountiful garden and walked out of my high school doors after graduation, ready to feed myself (not just through the means of a paycheck divvied out by a potential employer, spent at the grocery store). I’m talking about feeding myself with my own two hands.
Thankfully, places like community gardens and summer classes that teach kids to grow food are growing in popularity. I think this is a wonderful opportunity for children to be equipped with the knowledge they need to, quite literally, survive.
Though I never learned it in school, it’s never too late to learn a new skill. Maybe I’ll try to take one of those classes or learn from a friend. But, chances are, you’ll just find me in the produce aisle.
