I
heard the kids arguing … again. Oftentimes, I let them hash it out and they generally come to a conclusion on their own and move about their day. Lately, the arguments have lasted longer, been louder and have required more parental involvement.
“I have never been there!” one of the boys screamed, loud enough that I could hear him upstairs and on the opposite side of the house.
“Yes you have!” the other two shouted back in unison.
“I’m not stupid! I have not been there! Prove me wrong!” the little one insisted.
The shouting went on and on … and on … and on … finally, I had enough and ran down the stairs to diffuse the situation. After a brief Q&A session, I learned that the youngest of the boys was insisting that he had never been to a local restaurant that we had all been at together a few weeks prior (and it wasn’t the first time). The older two corrected him repeatedly, reminding him of what he ate, what we talked about at the table, etc. As the youngest continued to insist he hadn’t been there, his volume increased. As a result, the volume of the other two did as well. I quickly confirmed that, yes, we all had eaten at that restaurant but bluntly reminded them that it wasn’t a conversation worth fighting over. The older boys threw out condescending “I-told-you-sos” while the younger one began to cry and scream that we were all stupid and we were all wrong and he didn’t care what anyone said, he had not eaten there.
Those situations die down pretty quickly, after the “final word” has been said by whichever adult that happens to mediate the conversation; but they are increasing in frequency. The question is — why?
No one likes to be wrong. It’s just a part of human nature. It does seem, though, that there is an increasing trend toward people insisting that they are right, even when they are faced with absolute proof that they are anything but. This isn’t reserved for the population of children, either; it is also full grown adults. Regardless of age, there are so many individuals that, when faced with the reality that they are, indeed, wrong, cannot emotionally handle themselves in the situation. We are seeing people of all ages throwing temper tantrums akin to those of a toddler, all over the inability to admit wrong or accept fault — why?
Could it be that hiding behind the safety of a screen, spouting inaccuracies on social media has emblazoned a false sense of superiority? After all, there isn’t much for consequences when one is on their social-media soapbox. Could it be that instead of administering consequences for fear of retaliation, those that should be doing so are brushing wrongdoing aside and, as a result, are teaching everyone else that wrong is acceptable? If wrong is acceptable, can it actually, truly be considered “wrong?”
I don’t have the answers. It’s just a topic that is on my mind, as of late. Why are we living in a “I am right; prove me wrong” culture? Why aren’t we teaching our children that it is OK to be wrong, that being wrong is perfectly acceptable and that it doesn’t need to be met with condescension or shame? Why aren’t adults leading by example and, instead, “feeding the beast,” so to speak?
One thing I know for sure, this is what we are tackling in our home. My husband and I admit when we are wrong or, at a minimum, if there is a difference in opinion that is neither right nor wrong, but simply different. Our children will learn to accept being wrong and will do so gracefully. Likewise, they will learn to accept being right without being condescending. Here’s to improving the future generations of adults, one child at a time.
Heather Kantrud is the managing editor at the Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.