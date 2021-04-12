Hello from the “FF woman arrested at Enbridge job site.”
I want to provide some context to the article published on March 29 titled, “FF woman arrested at Enbridge job site.” The article failed to mention the ongoing protests against Enbridge’s Line 3 pipeline project and that I was a part of them. I want my community to know that I was arrested for standing up to a multinational corporation that is actively destroying the natural resources of our state, and endangering our clean waters and climate with their tar sands pipeline. Enbridge’s pipeline would pass through more than 200 bodies of our clean waters and would violate the treaty rights of the Anishinaabeg by endangering primary areas of hunting, fishing and wild rice. This needs to stop.
Through a “grassroots campaign (funded by the corporation),” Enbridge has told lies to sell their project to Minnesotans. They claim this is a “replacement project” but they are carving out a new corridor and leaving their corroded pipe for landowners to take care of. They promised to employ 50% of this project with Minnesotans and have fallen quite short with only 33%. Enbridge claims the project is good for our economy but the Department of Commerce has found otherwise and has sued the Public Utilities Commission for approving Line 3. Enbridge is so bad for Minnesota’s economy that some counties that host the original Line 3 now have to pay Enbridge after the corporation sued for being overtaxed by the Minnesota Department of Revenue. Neither our state or country will benefit from this project — the tar sands won’t touch our gas tanks, they will be shipped to China for plastic manufacturing!
My own reasons for opposing Enbridge’s pipeline are not economic but for the environment and for justice for Indigenous people: Enbridge has a terrible record for spills including the largest inland spill in U.S. history which happened in Grand Rapids. We cannot have tar sands endangering our clean water, here or anywhere. The U.S. Constitution says that treaties are the law of the land and Enbridge is actively violating those treaties.
And so my friend Johnny and I locked ourselves to a gate at an Enbridge worksite. We knew we would be arrested and go to jail but we did it to stop work on the pipeline and because we will not be complicit with a project that is so clearly wrong. Even though I have lived at this resistance camp and been so intertwined with this struggle since Christmas Day 2020, I am still appalled and outraged that this tar sands pipeline passed through so many hands and got approved. Gov. Walz has said “If Washington won’t lead on climate, Minnesota will.” Biden canceled the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline but not yet Line 3 — we need them to keep their promises. Since they have not, we will continue this fight for our climate, for treaty rights, and for clean water.
Brittney Kakac
Fergus Falls
