Have you ever considered a geothermal heat pump? In May, Jim Cusack, from the Enertech company spoke to the Citizens’ Climate Lobby chapter in Fergus Falls about this technology … and I have to say, I was impressed. For those of us living in Minnesota, our largest carbon footprint comes from heating the spaces in which we live and work. Luckily for us, the ground temperature even five to 10 feet below the surface of the Earth is significantly warmer and in the winter its temperature stays at 45-55 degrees all winter. A ground source heat pump harnesses the Earth’s heat by moving water mixed with eco-friendly antifreeze through a series of underground pipes and the fluid absorbs the heat from the warmer earth below and moves it via the water circulation into pipes going into the home or business. The system uses a water source heat pump to raise the temperature and transfer the heat from the fluid into the home’s existing ductwork or radiant floor system. The water then returns to the ground to be heated again.
