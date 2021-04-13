“Have you ever heard of a Norman door?” I heard from across the room. “Well, all doors are normal, it just depends on the perspective,” I responded. “No, a Norman door,” Mat said again. “Can’t say that I have, what is that,” I replied.
A Norman door is a poorly designed door that confuses or fails to give a person an idea of whether to push or pull. The phenomenon was named after author Don Norman after he explored this conundrum in his book “The Design of Everyday Things.” Norman presented multiple ideas that he discovered over his time in England using different appliances, but this one is the most obvious one.
What makes a good door? Norman broke down the thought to two principles — discoverability and feedback. Discoverability is the process of learning what an object can do, while feedback refers to the reaction of the object when an outside force is applied. This is all a part of how designers and engineers build things today and is recognized as human-centered design. Norman’s take on the matter is that the ideal door would be one that you can walk up to and through without really noticing that you are opening a door.
A great example of a Norman door is one that you would find on a conference room that has a large pull handle going down it but requires a person to push on the handle. The most logical thing is to pull the door open and walk in and I have watched several videos (albeit hilarious) where people are almost falling over after the door does not pull back. Another example would be a door that has a raised plate that has a large surface area but is a pull door.
A dead giveaway that a door is a Norman door is if there is signage to tell you how to use it. If it has a pull handle on the door but there is a small placard that says “push,” it definitely is a Norman door. Funny thing, I have actually seen a door that has a knob in the center of it that twists and opens up vertically rather than horizontally (can’t remember where, but it was ridiculous).
A place that I frequent in Fergus Falls has such a door. While the design is not good, I believe that it became that way because the raised plate is on both sides of the doors. While it works to leave the establishment, it leaves you with a 50/50 opportunity to look silly trying to get into the building. I wonder if the construction of the door and its handle/knob was made due to convenience (slight pun there).
According to a few articles I have found online, it seems that people who come across Norman doors and do not accurately use them think they are dumb or not very bright. Well, don’t fret because it seems that the poor design of the doors gets you off the hook. It doesn’t mean that if you run into the door or fall backward trying to pull it open isn’t funny, it just means that your intelligence isn’t in question due to the poor design.
Norman (the author, not the door) believes that designers and engineers need to test and retest their projects. The idea behind the functionality of an object should be based on how the user interacts with it, not how the designer believes it should be.
Have you seen any of these doors? I am curious and if you do, feel free to shoot me an email (zach.stich@fergusfallsjournal.com) with a photo and explanation on where you encountered a Norman door.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.