Today’s the sort of day when the past gets relived in a loop. Remember living with the constant threat of nuclear war? Nuclear shelters? Zero-win scenarios? Cheronobyl? Over 30 years ago, suddenly there was ... change. Glasnost (“openness”) and Perestroika (“restructuring”). The Berlin Wall fell, then the Iron Curtain. Then the USSR itself fell apart in December 1991.
Ten years later, in January 2002, I and two friends flew together through Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow, in the early days of Putin’s rule. Worst travel decision I ever made. Our plane was delayed for nearly 12 hours. Seats were few. We used a lone meal voucher then waited on hard floors and paced the Soviet gloom, punctuated by vodka and fur stores. Nothing was for sale without rubles, even bottled water. No ATMs, computers, cell phones or pay phones.
After 10 hours of this, passengers organized a petition to demand hotel rooms per international law. This protest was not warmly received. Security showed up and punched people out cold. The rest of us were told (with profanity) the plane would be there in two hours, and here’s meal vouchers for dinner.
On our return, we missed our connection in Moscow. We were taken to Sheremetyevo Hotel where we were locked in the non-transit visa zone. We had a hotel room, on a short corridor. A booth occasionally manned by an airline agent. A window showing us the main dining room of the hotel below us. No internet, no cell phones. No clocks.
An armed guard walked behind us to the elevator to be taken to a black, featureless conference room and given roughly 30 minutes to eat a meal, overseen by grim people. Hot tea, roll, butter, ice-cold slaw and chicken cordon bleu, I think — it tasted like salmonella. I couldn’t eat it. At intervals, again and again, we did the same march at gunpoint, same room, the same meal for breakfast, lunch, dinner for nearly three days.
Back in our locked section, we peeked through the window to the dining room below. They were eating bacon, scrambled eggs and toast for breakfast — real food.
By the third day I was violently sick. My companions grabbed the new airline agent upon her arrival at the booth, to beg her help. We got a huge room service breakfast —bacon, eggs, toast ... and a doctor called. We finally flew out just that afternoon … and ran into another mind-bend. We were in line with a student tour from my own college, all gushing about their recent stay in Russia. I recognized the teacher.
What Kafka wrote was not fiction. Hold onto that thought. When we landed back on U.S. soil, we found our parents — even one who lived on the other side of the country, there and frantic to get us back. My parents explained we had literally vanished for the last few days, worse than lost luggage, as far as any communication was involved; when they could get ahold of somebody in Russia, nobody knew anything about anything (see Kafka’s “The Trial”). So much for Glasnost. Freedom just doesn’t exist in Russia. As George Orwell said in “1984,” “If you want a picture of the future, imagine a boot stamping on a human face —for ever.”
Twenty years later, under the corrupt rule of Putin, wife beating is legal, political foes get poisoned, jailed, threatened, or fall out of windows and countries are invaded. Russia’s population has lost over 1.5 million people in the last two years. Dictatorships rather tend to salt the land and wither the people to early graves.
Ukraine is nicknamed the breadbasket of Asia for its agricultural plenty which it exports worldwide. It’s a sovereign state, an evolving democracy, a full member of the UN. Crucially, Ukraine is our ally. Ukrainian troops fought with us in Iraq and Afghanistan. It’s also the only country that gave up all nukes — after it broke away in 1991, it surrendered all its nuclear weapons in exchange for an U.S.-Russia pact to guarantee its security. Russia under Putin broke that pact and keeps breaking it.
Putin’s new Cold War intertwines threats, cyber-war, ransomware hacks, espionage, economic and military chess and multi-pronged propaganda to undermine us from within. Political ads, social media misinformation, anti-vaccine paranoia. All sides of America at war, bled dry and falling apart — that’s just what Putin would like.
How should we respond? As Winston S. Churchill said, “An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile, hoping it will eat him last.”
Or to quote George W. Bush, “Appeasement does not work.” Our allies under attack by Russia need our help. Our country needs our help, too.
So, start with yourself. Listen to people who want to help you. Learn. Mask up, vaccinate (yes it’s safe, helps prevents death and hospitalization against omicron), do what you can to slow spread. Help your family, friends and community stay alive and well.
And really don’t listen to anyone who sides with Putin like a broken record.