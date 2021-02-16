So recently, I had noticed what was going on with the Gamestop stock. I couldn’t believe what was happening on Wall Street (although I wasn’t opposed to it), hedge fund managers were losing their sleeves on the deal. Millions and, sometimes, billions of dollars were lost because of a group of people invested in the fledgling company.
That made me wonder — how is my individual retirement account doing?
So a few years back, I decided that the initial plan of holding on to my baseball, football and basketball cards for years and then selling them at a higher price was probably not the best retirement option (it is my backup though). I knew that I had to get into the game and diversify my portfolio to prepare for retirement.
Although I had heard about IRAs, and actually did some research into them while I was in college, I didn’t feel that I had financial stability to dedicate anything toward them. I still had student loan debt to pay off, I had children to take care of, a mortgage to pay and the monthly bills to handle. I really didn’t think at the time the best option was to walk into a financial advisor’s office and lay down a dime and three pennies and tell them to make me $1 million so I can retire. So, I waited.
My wife had already started retirement planning and had been putting money away for a few years. Although I would have liked to have ridden her coattails on that, I don’t believe that it would have lasted us too long if we were using one retirement plan for the both of us. After being lazy (yes, that is the best way to describe it), I had the great fortune of getting a phone call from a former football player of mine who decided to go into the retirement planning business.
When the call came in, I thought “well, this must be a sign from someone (hopefully it wasn’t my wife).” After talking with him for a bit, I set up an appointment to discuss what I wanted to do and to get back on track.
Although I had been pretty good on saving money my entire life, I was a bit nervous to put something away that I would not be able to touch until I was in my late 60s or early 70s. Also, having money that could fluctuate in the negative has always scared me.
When I got there, the process was pretty straight forward and easy to do. I threw the lump sum at my retirement and hoped to see the dividends later in life. My wife was pretty confident and happy that I decided to finally put money toward my retirement.
So far, I can say that the investment has been worth it and it is comforting to know that I have something put away for later in life. But if it doesn’t work, I always have my sports cards.
Winter blues
I don’t know about you but I am getting pretty tired of the cold weather. I was born and raised in Minnesota, but I can see why so many people leave for Arizona — it is just too cold. Having a pandemic go on, while also having frigid temperatures is frustrating. Not only is there a chance that I could get a potentially deadly virus when I leave the house, I have to do it by getting hit with wind that makes it feel like I moved to Antarctica.
I used to have a saying when I was younger that the reason I battle the harsh winters and cold each year is because I don’t like poisonous snakes and giant spiders. Well, I think I have changed my mind a bit on that and I would tolerate both of those if I could live in a place where 70 degrees is considered a bit chilly.
Nationally, other states have been hit hard by cold weather including Texas, which saw more than 4.4 million households and businesses without power Tuesday. I feel for those people that have to brave the cold when they are not equipped for it.
The one thing I usually get upset about in regards to the weather is when temperatures drop pretty much anywhere else in the United States it becomes a crisis. If it is negative 40 in Minnesota, we get the “well, what did they expect?” I just want to yell at the Weather Channel and tell them “it is still cold to us!”
Anyway, stay warm and carry on.
Zach Stich is the managing editor at the Fergus Falls Daily Journal.
