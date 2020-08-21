Otter Tail County is leading the way as we navigate the road ahead. Together, we are working to overcome challenges posed by the public health crisis. In early July, Otter Tail County received $7.2 million of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds from the State. Otter Tail County is committed to ensuring individuals, families, businesses, and communities get the support they need during these challenging times. Therefore, the county board authorized these funds to be reinvested in our communities and townships. We plan to get these dollars into our communities very quickly. We want to ensure every dollar of eligible CARES Act aid is invested within Otter Tail County.
Funding resources will be used for those who have lost their jobs or fell behind on rent or mortgage payments. Small business and nonprofits will also receive funding to stay open and adapt to the changes the pandemic has brought to the economy. The county has plans in the works to support local school districts and child care providers as schools start this fall. Cities and towns under 200 people did not receive direct funding but we have developed a fund to reimburse eligible costs for those cities and towns in Otter Tail County.
Otter Tail County Public Health continues to navigate the road ahead and work to slow the spread of coronavirus. The cases of COVID-19 continue to increase in Minnesota and Otter Tail County. We continue to ask that we all protect others and follow the public health guidelines in slowing the spread of COVID-19. The PPE store continues to distribute supplies at cost to area businesses and nonprofits. Free cloth masks have also been given to area businesses.
Tragically, on July 8, Otter Tail County suffered extensive property damage and loss of life because of four tornadoes in a single day. As a county we responded immediately with law enforcement support. Our highway crews were out clearing debris from road ways and the solid waste department set up bins for debris. The community response from emergency services, law enforcement and neighbors are a testament to the character of our county. Our support and heartfelt sympathy go out to the families still recovering from the devastation.
Resilience, the ability to recover or toughness, is a pillar of Otter Tail County. Together we can tough this out. When we navigate the road ahead there will be detours and forks in the road in which, together, we will take the direction that best serves the people of Otter Tail County.
Lee Rogness is the Chair of the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners.
