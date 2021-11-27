Anyone who knows me well knows I love decorating for Christmas, and while I try not to hurry Thanksgiving, there are some outdoor tasks that just have to be accomplished early. The Christmas lights have been on my house since October! I know, you think that’s a bit neurotic, but I don’t like going up on the housetop once we have ice and snow. Being the sole ladder climber in the household, it is up to me to get the job done. I promised myself years ago that I would have my Christmas lights up and in working order by Halloween, or it wouldn’t happen at all. Since I’m quite passionate about Christmas lights, I make it my top priority for fall, so there you go. For the record, the project was not as simple as I remembered.
Collecting all the ladders, lights, extension cords and light clips is the first order of business. Then it’s important to check all the lights to make sure they still work. Done. The next step is to plan the layout so I only need to put them up once. Good plan. Climbing the ladder, I cheerfully clean out the gutters while I’m up there and then install the clips. The project went remarkably quickly. Soon pretty lights were on the roadside and deck side of the house. Extension cords were strategically placed so they don’t show any more than necessary and I’m ready to plug the lights in and see how they look. Where did the male end of the light string go? I retraced my steps and found that I had inadvertently plugged the second string into the backside of the first-string connector, so the female connection was at the end of the second string. Not noticing my mistake, I continued by connecting the third string in backwards order as well. Oh, yippy skippy, brain dead is annoying. I climbed back up on the roof, pulled two strings of lights completely off and started over at the end of the first string. Pleased with myself that most of the clips remained in place so I didn’t lose more than a half hour, or maybe it was closer to 45 minutes. Oh, well, no use crying over spilt milk. The job is finished. Eric and I are both pleased with the result. A few days later the wind blew more leaves off the trees and I noticed the gutters were again full of leaves and branches. Too bad, they’ll have to stay there until spring, I am not going up again.
The next mild October day that I was home I collected my lights for the garage. These are a bit easier because they are one long string. The down side was that I couldn’t see all the lights on the roll to be sure they were working. So of course, I had to unroll them. Yes, indeed, all is well, all the lights were lit. I carefully dragged them out to the garage and commenced putting them up, careful to make sure I started in the exact spot with all the extension cords correctly placed. In earlier years I made the mistake of starting where I thought was the best location only to find the cords didn’t match up and I had to repeat my work. Remembering that lesson and the house lights episode, I was very careful. Also, I wanted to leave the clear fall lights up. I needed to add the Christmas lights in such a way as to be able to easily remove the clear lights in November without disturbing the colored lights. After completing my task, I plugged the lights into the timer and … nothing happened. The timer must be set wrong. Nope, it’s correctly done and working properly. With a huge sigh, I recalled that when I carefully dragged the lights around the garage, setting them in place, the string caught on the trash can, and I must have broken the wire. By the way, although lights are guaranteed for three years, dragging them around the garage is considered misuse and the warranty is negated … now that little realization was really “annoring.” (The word, “annoring,” was devised by my 5-year-old grandson while trying to say annoying and boring at the same time. I think it is a great word and should be added to Webster’s Dictionary because it definitely describes my frustration.)
A trip to Fleet Farm was required, and because I wanted to finish my project before Halloween, I couldn’t wait for the anticipated 20% off lights sale, so I paid full price. Upon returning home, I pulled the damaged goods off the garage, again trying to keep as many clips intact as possible. I shimmied up the ladder and installed the new lights which are now in two strings so again I have to be careful to install male and female ends appropriately. Mission accomplished! Three days before Halloween!
More recently the neighbors, acting on my cue, put up all their Christmas light and decorations. So, with no further hesitation, on the next mild day I completed my task of reindeer in the front yard and lights and garland on the deck. Now the yard is ready for Christmas. On Thanksgiving night, the lights will come on with all their glory! As weather gets colder, I will turn my attention to the inside of the house. Christmas is coming!