This week we find ourselves at the beginning of the Christmas season. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rear-view mirror, shopping may or may not be wrapped up. Are you looking forward to the craziness of Christmas with excitement, apprehension, enthusiasm or dread? Maybe all of the above! We celebrated Thanksmas with my family. Picture this if you will: on Thanksgiving Day my daughter-in-law hosted a Thanksgiving feast for eight adults and 10 children with the majority of them under eight. Of course, she had help, but her house-her rules and ultimately her responsibility. On Friday, five more kids, three additional adults and a teenager arrived. Unless my math is bad, that equals 27 people to feed three meals a day, manage the dishes, and provide sleeping accommodations. A titanic task for even the most gracious hosts. They pulled off the holidays with grace and cheerfulness. People started heading home on Saturday and the rest of us waved goodbye early Sunday, so they were finally able to close the door on Thanksmas. It won’t happen again for at least two years!
Monday, I realized I was at least a week behind in my Christmas preparations. All my energy went into getting the outside ready and making gifts. It was a busy day of playing catch up with chores. Tuesday, I set my hat to putting up Christmas. I keep thinking about the song, “Haul out the holly, put up the tree before my spirit falls again. Fill up the stockings, I may be rushing things but, deck the halls again, NOW. For we need a little Christmas, right this very minute … ”
Eric came home sick and went straight to bed, so I was on my own to haul in the tree and all the household decorations. Never carried that tree before! I decided to tackle the tree first, you just have to have a plan. As I was hauling, unbending branches, decorating and making my artificial tree look as real as possible, my mind went back to 2001 when I was a single Mom with a high school daughter and no men around to help me.
My son-in-law’s buddy was staying in one of our unoccupied bedrooms, while looking for a suitable home for himself. He had just returned to Fergus Falls, had a new job and was getting re-established. He drove a truck, so I asked him if he would pick up my tree for me. Of course, he said it would not be a problem, he would be happy to help. So, I went to Dairyland, paid for my tree, put my name on the tag and explained that a young man with a pickup truck would come to get it. No problem. I hurried home and began preparing the living room for its feature attraction and waited for my young friend to get off work. When he arrived, I described the tree at Dairyland and reported that I paid for it and my name was on the tag. “Great!” he said, “I’ll be back in a few minutes with the evergreen.”
After he headed out, I was beside myself with excitement. To pass the time I moved the furniture to facilitate delivery. I made lunch, vacuumed the carpet, put out candles, made sure all the decorations had hangers, set out Christmas stockings, hung garland … and still he didn’t come. I couldn’t imagine what could be taking so long. This was before cell phones, so I couldn’t call to ask what happened to him. Was there an accident? He certainly couldn’t get lost in Fergus Falls. Had they sold my tree and he had to pick out a new one? Maybe he ran into friends and got distracted. That made sense to me, so I guessed there was nothing to do but wait.
About four hours later he showed up at my door. “What happened?” I asked. “Had they sold my tree?” “No,” he replied, “I have the tree.” “Are you OK? Did you have an accident?” “Well,” he explained with a smile, “I didn’t exactly have an accident but my truck did … I went to pick up the tree and it was right where you said it would be with your name on the tag. The guys working there were happy to put it in my truck, but it was longer than they realized and when they pushed it in, the tree came through the back window of my cab! He went on to explain, he spent the last 4 hours doing paperwork, getting insurance quotes, cleaning up the mess and making an appointment to have the truck repaired and putting plastic over the window. Never dreamed it would take half the day to get a Christmas tree.
The young man was remarkably calm about the whole ordeal. Can you imagine? He never once complained about the inconvenience of having his truck repaired. He was not angry with the guys that threw the tree into the window. He was patient, kind and most amazing of all, still smiling. I think he was a saint. Pretty good for a 24-year-old kid. For the record, the young man went on to get married, buy a house and have a family. The patience and kindness he demonstrated that day is still evident as he interacts with teenage kids, a wife and a houseful of cats and dogs.
So, what’s your story? Everybody has one. Share your Christmas memories with family and friends. Until next week, enjoy putting up Christmas.
