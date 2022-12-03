This week we find ourselves at the beginning of the Christmas season. With Black Friday and Cyber Monday in the rear-view mirror, shopping may or may not be wrapped up. Are you looking forward to the craziness of Christmas with excitement, apprehension, enthusiasm or dread? Maybe all of the above! We celebrated Thanksmas with my family. Picture this if you will: on Thanksgiving Day my daughter-in-law hosted a Thanksgiving feast for eight adults and 10 children with the majority of them under eight. Of course, she had help, but her house-her rules and ultimately her responsibility. On Friday, five more kids, three additional adults and a teenager arrived. Unless my math is bad, that equals 27 people to feed three meals a day, manage the dishes, and provide sleeping accommodations. A titanic task for even the most gracious hosts. They pulled off the holidays with grace and cheerfulness. People started heading home on Saturday and the rest of us waved goodbye early Sunday, so they were finally able to close the door on Thanksmas. It won’t happen again for at least two years!



